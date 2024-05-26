Make Your Own Chocolate Crunch Bars With Just 2 Ingredients
If you're craving a Crunch Bar, you don't have to make a run to the market — you can make it at home with just two ingredients. All you need is one cup of crisped rice cereal (such as Rice Krispies) and between 12 and 16 ounces of chocolate bars; use less chocolate if you want the ratio of chocolate to rice to be a bit more even, use more chocolate if you want the chocolate to be a bit more prevalent.
Start by chopping up the chocolate to prepare it for melting. Use the double boiler method, adding the chocolate to a microwave safe bowl, then placing the bowl over a pot of boiling water on low heat. Stir the chocolate over the heat until it's melted; the consistency should be thin and smooth. Then, stir the crisped rice cereal into the melted chocolate.
Next, pour the mixture into a square baking dish that has been lined with either foil or parchment paper — use enough so that there is some hanging over two opposite sides by about two inches (this is so that, once the chocolate crunch is done, you can grab the parchment paper or foil to get it out of the pan). Place in the refrigerator for at least one hour for the chocolate to set. The result is a chocolatey, crunchy sweet treat that is just as good — if not better — than what you would buy in the store.
How to customize and serve the homemade chocolate crunch bar
If you're willing to use a third ingredient, there are a few ways to customize the chocolate crunch bar. For example, maybe you want to add in some extra flavor by drizzling a sweet sauce over the top — perhaps salted caramel sauce or, for a boozy kick, whiskey dessert sauce. Any type of fruit sauce or a butterscotch sauce would also make for a great pairing.
Additionally, if you're someone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, then you can mix about ½ cup of peanut butter into the melted chocolate when you add the crisped rice cereal. Or, you can infuse a fruit flavor by adding ½ cup of your favorite jam, perhaps raspberry or strawberry jam or even a vanilla blackberry jam.
Whether you add extra flavor or stick with the classic two-ingredient variation, you can also get creative with how you serve it. The treat will taste delicious all on its own but, if you want to switch things up, you could break it and serve it over ice cream, or maybe you use two pieces to make the ends of an ice cream sandwich. Or, you can even break up pieces and use them to decorate a cake, perhaps using the pieces to line the exterior of the top of a chocolate mousse cake.