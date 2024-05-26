Make Your Own Chocolate Crunch Bars With Just 2 Ingredients

If you're craving a Crunch Bar, you don't have to make a run to the market — you can make it at home with just two ingredients. All you need is one cup of crisped rice cereal (such as Rice Krispies) and between 12 and 16 ounces of chocolate bars; use less chocolate if you want the ratio of chocolate to rice to be a bit more even, use more chocolate if you want the chocolate to be a bit more prevalent.

Start by chopping up the chocolate to prepare it for melting. Use the double boiler method, adding the chocolate to a microwave safe bowl, then placing the bowl over a pot of boiling water on low heat. Stir the chocolate over the heat until it's melted; the consistency should be thin and smooth. Then, stir the crisped rice cereal into the melted chocolate.

Next, pour the mixture into a square baking dish that has been lined with either foil or parchment paper — use enough so that there is some hanging over two opposite sides by about two inches (this is so that, once the chocolate crunch is done, you can grab the parchment paper or foil to get it out of the pan). Place in the refrigerator for at least one hour for the chocolate to set. The result is a chocolatey, crunchy sweet treat that is just as good — if not better — than what you would buy in the store.