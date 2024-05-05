Make The Ultimate Whiskey Dessert Sauce With Just 2 Ingredients

Whiskey and brown sugar are like complementary colors on the color wheel. They make each other look and taste that much better. To wit, for a sweeter bourbon experience, rimming your old fashioned with brown sugar makes for a delicious sip. But there's more these two ingredients can do together. Whiskey and brown sugar form a deliciously sweet sauce that is perfect for drizzling over an ice cream sundae or a flaky croissant for a breakfast treat.

Per the blog Kitchen Pit, you can use Jack Daniels and brown sugar to whip up a two-ingredient sauce that is sweet, sticky, smoky, and delicious. Combine the two in a saucepan and heat until the brown sugar dissolves, similar to how you make a good salted caramel sauce. When it is velvety smooth, you're in business. But you may want to save this one for the adults at the table because even though some of the whiskey will evaporate, not all of it will.