It can be argued that a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich is both the best thing since and on sliced bread. This American favorite dates back to the early 1900s with George Washington Carver's popularization of the legume as a sustainable crop and John Harvey Kellogg's development of the process of making peanut butter. With so many ways to upgrade your peanut butter and jelly sandwich today, it's worth wondering about the origins of the very first condiment combination that made up the filling of a "PB&J." According to a 1901 issue of "The Boston Cooking School" magazine, in the article "Peanuts and Pralines" by Julia Davis Chandler, her recipe for a finger sandwich calls for a filling made with peanut paste (what is now known as peanut butter) and either currant or crab apple jelly.

By today's standards, either one of these jellies lacks the sweetness that has become synonymous with a PB&J sandwich as both of the fruits are known for their tart and often bitter flavors. Rest assured, though, that you can't get sick from eating crab apples or currants. You simply need to mix in a generous portion of sweetener to turn them into an ideal fruit spread. Whether you want to make a vintage-inspired PB&J or try any number of modern variations, it's worth celebrating how far this humble sandwich has come since its inception.