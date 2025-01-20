12 Delicious Ways To Use Chickpea Flour

Gluten-free folks are often bamboozled with unmet promises of flours, baked goods, and breads that supposedly "taste just like the real thing". Unfortunately, the fine, spongey texture that creates a pillowy soft mouthfeel is usually dangling just out of reach, and we're instead met with grainy cardboard that crumbles apart. If only there were a flour that was just as binding without the need for backup dancers like xanthan gum and corn starch to hold the show together. Well, there is, and its name is chickpea flour.

Of course, this magical, grain-like powder goes beyond bread and baked goods. The versatility of chickpea flour (also known as garbanzo bean flour) is virtually unmatched. Capable of making its way into hot beverages, cauliflower wings, and vegan fritters (among others), gluten-free individuals will be disappointed no more. Now, since chickpea flour can be incredibly bitter if not cooked thoroughly, you'll want to take extra care to ensure your recipe isn't undercooked when using it. For instance, the flour needs to be toasted first if using it in something that won't heat up significantly.

As a plant-based chef who follows a gluten-free diet, finding a product with such an incredible range was a game changer. It's pleasantly neutral in flavor but has some earthy and nutty undertones that can enhance your dish, as well. More than that, chickpea flour's texture is better than what rice flour and starch could ever accomplish. Here are 12 ways to start experimenting with chickpea flour.

