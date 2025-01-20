12 Delicious Ways To Use Chickpea Flour
Gluten-free folks are often bamboozled with unmet promises of flours, baked goods, and breads that supposedly "taste just like the real thing". Unfortunately, the fine, spongey texture that creates a pillowy soft mouthfeel is usually dangling just out of reach, and we're instead met with grainy cardboard that crumbles apart. If only there were a flour that was just as binding without the need for backup dancers like xanthan gum and corn starch to hold the show together. Well, there is, and its name is chickpea flour.
Of course, this magical, grain-like powder goes beyond bread and baked goods. The versatility of chickpea flour (also known as garbanzo bean flour) is virtually unmatched. Capable of making its way into hot beverages, cauliflower wings, and vegan fritters (among others), gluten-free individuals will be disappointed no more. Now, since chickpea flour can be incredibly bitter if not cooked thoroughly, you'll want to take extra care to ensure your recipe isn't undercooked when using it. For instance, the flour needs to be toasted first if using it in something that won't heat up significantly.
As a plant-based chef who follows a gluten-free diet, finding a product with such an incredible range was a game changer. It's pleasantly neutral in flavor but has some earthy and nutty undertones that can enhance your dish, as well. More than that, chickpea flour's texture is better than what rice flour and starch could ever accomplish. Here are 12 ways to start experimenting with chickpea flour.
Create a frothy hot drink
I recognize that flour is not an ingredient often found in hot beverages. However, folks worldwide have been using flour in their drinks as a thickener for centuries. In fact, the tradition of drinking chocolate is so vast that ingredients like eggs, cheese, and even flour have made their way into recipes around the world. With that in mind, chickpea flour is the ultimate ingredient to add to your creamy hot drinks Just look at besan doodh — a hearty and delicious chickpea-flour beverage from Northern India and Pakistan — for proof.
First, chickpea flour is a smooth thickener, meaning it can help thicken a liquid without adding a grainy texture. Plus, it can make your drink extra frothy. Furthermore, chickpea flour is a nutritious addition to hot beverages. It's high in protein and iron, and because it's made from beans, it's a great source of fiber. Remember that it's essential to cook the chickpea flour first, though, or the flavor will be unpleasant.
You can whisk it into hot coconut oil on the stovetop, or toast and whisk it right into your drink. Just be sure to add it like you would starch: By making a roux, then incorporating it into the rest of the drink to avoid any lumps. For the best results, use an electric whisk frother.
Whisk up the fluffiest pancakes
A gluten-free product is rarely better than the original. However, I'll make the argument when it comes to pancakes, because I'd choose chickpea flour every time. Not only are they easy to make, but time and time again, chickpea flour will improve your gluten-free pancakes in several ways. My number one reason for preferring pancakes made from beans is the texture. The fine grain of the chickpea flour makes those pancakes feel like they were made with cake flour. Just a little bit of baking soda will help them to rise and from thousands of little air pockets that will make each bite fluffy and spongey.
The chickpea flour does a great job of crisping up when coming in contact with a hot buttery pan. The outside of the pancake forms a very pleasing crispy edge encasing the pillowy insides. This variety of texture helps to seal in all of the pancake goodness and makes for a very aesthetic pancake. Another huge bonus: no eggs necessary. Chickpea flour is its binder, so vegans and those with egg allergies will no longer have to miss out on the famous brunch food. Savory chickpea flour pancakes are another option when using the famous bean powder. Simply omit vanilla and sugar, and load your pancake up with salsa and sour cream. Chop up some veggies to add to the batter, or shred them for an even better texture.
Use it for baking
Cooking may be an art, but baking is a science. So when it comes to swapping baking ingredients, it's best to do your research. Now, if you've tried to make your favorite cookie recipe without gluten before and it was a huge flop, consider chickpea flour. After all, it has a fairly high success rate with baked goods that are meant to be fluffy.
You can say goodbye to grainy and crumbly gluten-free desserts with chickpea flour. In fact, if you like a cakey cookie, banana bread, muffins, cupcakes, and other similar baked goods, you'll want to try chickpea flour for the best gluten-free texture.
The one thing you'll want to look out for is that you're adding some kind of fat to the mix, as chickpea flour can dry out a recipe. Luckily, a little oil or butter can easily save the day. Additionally, if you enjoy that gooey, undercooked center to your cookies, you may not want to use chickpea flour. As previously stated, if it's undercooked at all, chickpea flour can taste very bitter and displeasing.
Thicken your gravy or soup
Traditionally, flour has been a reliable thickener for soups and gravy. However, if gluten is not your jam, then it's best to find an alternative (and we all know almond flour and rice flour won't get the job done). Now, chickpeas are very starchy, so their flour is, too. Since it's essentially a cross between a starch and a flour — both of which are used for thickening liquids – chickpea flour makes an excellent gravy and soup thickener.
There are two ways that you can use chickpea flour to thicken soups or gravy. The first is by whisking it into a fat (like butter or olive oil), then incorporating it into your soup. I personally prefer this method because it allows the flour to toast, giving it a nice nutty flavor. But you can also just whisk it into the soup as it cooks, as long as you're sure to stir out any lumps during the process.
Not only will this addition make your soup thicker, but it will also make it heartier by reinforcing it with fiber and protein. Unsurprisingly, be sure you add the chickpea flour early enough in the process so it has a chance to fully cook into the dish.
Make some crispy chickpea fries
Do you love fries, but have had enough potatoes? Perhaps you're ready to mix it up by adding a little pizazz and unpredictability to your life. Either way, if you've ever thought there's no way someone could improve upon the basic french fry, you may want to rethink your beliefs. After all, chickpea fries are the side dish of the future. They're hearty, tasty, and creamy in the center, yet crispy as heck on the outside. In fact, there's no way you or your dinner guests will know that your fries are made out of beans when serving this chickpea flour-made alternative to standard fries.
Now, if this doesn't sound like your thing, I suggest you don't knock it until you try it. Embrace change, and venture into the unknown. But fair warning: This potato alternative will shake up your french fries to the point where it may be hard to go back to the basics.
For this, simply heat oil and water with chickpea flour until it starts to thicken and bubble. Next, refrigerate it in a square container for about 30 minutes, or until it solidifies. You can then cut it into fry-sized strips, and fry them in hot oil. One major bonus of using chickpea flour instead of potatoes is that you can mix seasoning right into the batter, creating a depth of flavor that a potato can't match. I like to use garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Bind veggie burgers
Veggie burgers are notorious for being either squishy soft, or crumbly with a texture that resembles cardboard. However, a properly made veggie burger should be dense and moist, and hold up well on a grill. In order to create a burger like this, you need to consider the best binders for vegan burgers. Mashed beans, sweet potato, and flax have all made a difference, but using chickpea flour is the elite option. Not only will chickpea flour bind your burger together, but it will help create a pleasing mouthfeel and add bulk.
Chickpea flour will help hold all those delicious vegetables together, and create a seal on the outside if cooked in oil. This seal will keep the vegetables' juicy flavors on the inside, while providing a barrier that prevents the patty from getting soggy when coming in contact with sauces. If you plan on using the grill, still be sure to pre-cook the patty in a pan with hot oil to allow it to harden up and hold its form. Then you can transfer it to a hot grill.
Remember, though, that this isn't a pancake or fritter; you'll want to be sure that it's not too water-dense, but it does contain some oil. After all, the chickpea flour can sop up some of that residual moisture from the other ingredients. If you're not feeling confident, then consider using a recipe for plant-based burgers using chickpea flour instead.
Enjoy sweet crepes and tortillas
Did you know that you can make crepes and tortillas using just three ingredients of chickpea flour, water, and salt? Well, you can. Other spices are welcome to join in, of course, but with this simple recipe, you can make a delicious breakfast, brunch, or lunch specialty. Now, you're more than welcome to use a whisk in combination with a quick wrist, but I recommend using a blender to ensure the batter is extra smooth. Be sure to preheat a nonstick or cast iron pan before adding any fat, then heat the fat before adding batter.
In your crepe, you could fold in lemon juice and sugar, or Nutella and strawberries. Whipped cream is a classic topping option, as well, and fresh fruit is a must. For a savory crepe, don't forget to add cheese, roasted veggies, and your favorite precooked meats, while various herbs and spices can bring it to a whole new level.
You'll follow the same basic plan for tortillas, just fold it differently. Plus, even if you load your tortilla with beans, it won't taste repetitive because the chickpea flour offers a different texture and mouthfeel. It's like enjoying hummus with falafel — it's not redundant because chickpeas are magical shapeshifters.
Bake up some gluten-free focaccia
We all know that bread is just about one of the best inventions known to humankind. But focaccia is next-level amazing. It's the moist, buttery, flavorful big sister that basic bread wishes it could be. And while gluten-free folks rarely get to enjoy good bread like this, chickpea flour saves the day once again by being a great flour substitute when making focaccia.
The process of making chickpea flour focaccia is different, so if you're new to bread making, be sure to follow the recipe. Of course, focaccia itself is a different breed of bread that takes a unique process to create, though seasoning focaccia is the same whether you're using chickpea or wheat flour. Load on the flakey salt, rosemary, olive oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes.
This chickpea flour bread will be incredibly fluffy, intensely buttery, and overwhelmingly flavorful. Like with any new feat, be sure to take your time and follow the pros for the best execution. It may take you a few tries to perfect this, but making focaccia (with or without chickpea flour) is a lifelong skill that takes practice. Thankfully, gluten-free folks can now jump in that fun, as well.
Whip up an eggless frittata
Not only is chickpea flour a fantastic replacement for gluten flour, but also for eggs. You can use chickpea flour in place of eggs in your frittata, making it 100% vegan, yet still packed with protein.
Now, it's important to note that the texture will not be the same as an egg, though it will appear very similar (and hold together just like an egg). While it'll be less water-dense and slightly breadier, there are ways to add density and alter the flavor. My first recommendation for making your chickpea flour frittata taste more like it's made with eggs is to use black salt instead of regular salt. Black salt is actually pinkish-grey, but has a sulfur-like smell and flavor that resembles eggs. You can also load up on spices to distract from the difference in texture, or try blending in a little silken tofu to the batter to give it a more egg-like texture.
Additionally, be sure to focus heavily on the meats, veggies, and cheeses. I like to use roasted vegetables and fresh herbs in my batter; caramelized onions and roasted red peppers are both a must, for instance, and offer sweetness. Zucchini helps to carry moisture, and garlic just makes everything better. It may not be exactly like frittata, but it's a delicious dish on its own that closely resembles the classic (sans egg).
Make socca, pizza crust, or flatbread
Unlike the bulk of these suggestions, chickpea flour is not a swap when making socca — because the original recipe already calls for this underused ingredient. Socca is a popular food around the world that holds many different names depending on the culture where it's enjoyed. A French and Mediterranean creation, socca resembles a flatbread that's made in a wood-fired oven. This bread, like focaccia or flatbread, is seasoned with herbs and spices, falls somewhere between naan and flatbread in appearance, and can be used in a variety of capacities.
You can load socca made with chickpea flour with just about anything, which is why it can double as a softer version of pizza crust. Top it with sauces like marinara or pesto, and add cheese for a full pizza-like flavor.
Of course, you can also stick to top-tier olive oils, fresh herbs, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and grated parmesan cheese instead. In fact, socca can be made using nothing but chickpea flour, olive oil, water, salt, and spices. Za'atar and cumin are often included, along with black pepper. I like to use my cast iron skillet to prepare it, but be sure to preheat whatever pan you use, and rub it down with some oil to prevent any sticking.
Pan fry some veggie fritterers or pakora
Fritters are one of the easiest lunch foods out there, requiring minimal effort and maximum results. But you can make your life even easier by omitting the eggs and using chickpea flour instead. First, grab some of your favorite vegetables, such as zucchini, carrots, and onions. Once they're shredded or minced, mix them into a bowl with chickpea flour and seasoning. Be sure to add just enough water (plus a little oil to saturate the chickpea flour), then bring everything together into a sticky glob.
Now, I like to go spice-heavy in the flavor department, and there are a few different approaches you can take. For a pakora-type fritter, I suggest green chilies, ginger, garlic, red chili paste, graham masala, and chopped mint. Fresh and dried herbs work great in combination, though be sure any fresh herbs or roots are finely minced. For a more standard fritter, use freshly chopped chives and parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. You can pan or deep fry your fritters or pakora, or use your handy dandy air fryer to make pakora or fritters.
Use a neutral oil with a high smoke point, and be very careful when cooking with hot oil. Protect yourself from splatter, and use the proper utensils when removing it from the pan. The chickpea flour batter will encase the vegetables, and the high heat will ensure they cook properly. Don't forget a dipping sauce to bring it all together.
Coat your cauliflower wings
There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who like batter-coated wings, and those who don't. For those who like an extra layer of crispy crunch to their wings but can't consume wheat flour, there's an option out there ... and (you guessed it!) it's chickpea flour. Chickpea flour brings an extra layer of flavor, while providing that bready and crispy outer layer that we crave. It works especially well for cauliflower wings, as they don't have that fatty skin that crisps up when hitting the deep fryer.
Now, if deep frying isn't your thing, you can still use chickpea flour to coat your wings or cauliflower wings when baking them. Simply make a thin batter using chickpea flour and milk or water, then load it up with your favorite spices. I like to use a poultry seasoning that contains spices like marjoram, rosemary, thyme, onion powder, pepper, celery seed, and cayenne pepper. This spice blend helps bring the illusion of chicken, even if you're using cauliflower.
If you are using chicken, chickpea flour will simply further enhance the flavor. Add some oil, and pop those bad boys in the oven at a high temperature until they begin to brown. You can even add a little more oil once the breading solidifies part-way through cooking for an extra crunchy mouthfeel. Add your sauce once it's all done cooking. Experiment with buffalo, Thai curry, barbecue, and even sticky garlic on your cauliflower wings.