15 Unique Hot Drinks From Around The World

As frost crystalizes on our windshields and our jackets get thicker and thicker, daydreams of hot cocoa and steaming early grey dance like sugar plums in our heads. Although nothing is more comforting than a toasty hot beverage on a crisp winter day, these comfort drinks can be enjoyed all year-round. In fact, some of the warmest countries in the world drink tea and other hot beverages throughout the year. And scientifically speaking, they are onto something. Hot drinks promote sweating, which is a cooling mechanism for our bodies. So, whether you are bundled up by the fire or roasting in the sunshine, it's always an appropriate time to grab a hot drink. And why stop at tea and hot cocoa when there are endless unique hot drinks from around the world?

As an anthropology major with a focus in food culture, I've always been driven to expand my culinary abilities by pulling from recipes from around the world. After becoming a recipe designer and plant-based chef, stepping outside of my culinary comfort zone became essential. This means experimenting with both unique ingredients and cuisine. In addition, the importance of pairing a borrowed recipe with a beverage from that culture is important, both in terms of flavor pairing and capturing the full experience. Learning about a recipe's history and cultural significance also enhances the experience, giving you a more complete understanding and appreciation for what you're about to consume. Follow me on this overseas journey as we experiment with new flavors, ingredients, and techniques to make some of the best unique hot drinks from around the world.

