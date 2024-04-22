Maté Is The National Drink Of Argentina That Packs An Herbal Punch

While meals, coffee, and cocktails all offer the option for gathering and socializing, maté and the tradition surrounding its consumption is as communal as it gets. Maté, or yerba mate, is a tea-like beverage with a rich history. It's the national drink of Argentina made from the leaves of a shrub native to eastern Argentina, Paraguay, and southern Brazil. The dried leaves are steeped in hot or cold water to create an infusion with a taste as strong as its caffeine content.

Maté has an herbal flavor with a harshly bitter finish and contains as much caffeine as coffee. Like coffee, maté is an acquired taste, but it's acceptable to add citrus peels, citrus juice, or sugar to balance its bitterness. Maté leaves and stems are dried and packed into similar paper packaging as coffee grounds. Some brands sell leaves already flavored with citrus peels, herbs, or dried spices, however, most Argentinians prefer their maté pure and unembellished.

While a bitter and energizing drink may sound like coffee or tea at this stage, maté distinguishes itself first in how it's brewed, and even more importantly, in how it's served and enjoyed. While coffee grounds and tea leaves steep for a few minutes and are then removed from the liquid before consumption, you steep and drink maté simultaneously. Maté leaves are placed into a wooden, gourd-like cup (called a calabash or maté), which has a small space for the server to pour hot water. Then, a metal straw (bombilla) is inserted through the leaves to be immediately slurped before adding more hot water.