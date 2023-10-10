In Colombia, Cheese Is A Star Ingredient In Hot Chocolate

A traditional cup of hot chocolate is usually topped with marshmallows or whipped cream in the U.S., but if you're in Colombia, cheese is the standout ingredient. That's right — hot chocolate with cheese, called chocolate santafereño or chocolate caliente, is a comforting and integral part of Colombian cuisine. In fact, many Colombian households have a special pot called a chocolatera and wooden whisk called a molinillo in order to make this hot chocolate at home. The popularity of this beverage makes a lot of sense considering Colombia is a major manufacturer of cocoa, with cocoa consumption dating back to the pre-Columbian era.

It's not just any cheese that gets dropped into a mug of hot chocolate in Colombia. The traditional recipe uses a soft white variety called queso campesino or queso doble crema; while the exact type is dependent on taste and availability, a soft cheese is essential because it needs to melt in the hot chocolate. For the chocolate itself, using an instant mix like the ones commonly found in the U.S. isn't unheard of — but to make it the Colombian way, you'd use a 100% cacao chocolate bar, especially one from brands like Corona (not the beer) meant specifically for making hot chocolate. Because dark chocolate is traditional, the beverage also isn't as sweet as the version you're probably used to drinking.