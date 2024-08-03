8 Drinks To Try In Peru, According To A Peruvian Chef

There are many reasons why Peruvian cuisine has become world famous. Mostly, though, it comes down to flavor. A varied geography of towering mountains, deep jungles, dry deserts, and a Pacific coast births innumerable ingredients. Throughout its pre- and post-Columbian history, the plants and animals harvested for food across Peru have shaped the tastes the country is known for. Yet, cuisine is about more than what we can nosh; people need something to wash it all down with. Regardless of if you're filling a mug, cup, or glass, the bounty of Peru provides.

You likely know about the country's most famous beverage, pisco, but there's a lot more to sip on. Chef Victoriano Lopez agrees. As the executive chef of La Mar San Francisco and a native of Ancash, Peru, Lopez holds a lifelong mission to share his nation's cuisine. That includes beverages. "Peru is a country renowned for its rich culinary heritage and diverse cultural traditions," he tells Tasting Table, "The beverages found within its borders are no exception."

I recently spent three months in Peru, and the amount of drinks at any given bar, restaurant, or bodega never failed to stun this thirsty patron into submission. To dive into the bevvy culture of Peru, I asked chef Lopez for some insight and firsthand experience. As Lopez notes, "Whether sipped in a bustling market, shared with friends and family, or savored in a quiet moment of reflection, these beverages offer a window into the heart and soul of Peru."