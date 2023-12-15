Classic Cozy Mulled Wine Recipe

While De Witt is using Cabernet Sauvignon in her mulled wine, this isn't the only kind you can use. As she tells us, "I like to use a dry, dark, and full-bodied wine in this recipe" and explains, "These wines will stand up to the flavor of the rum and spices." If you're not a fan of cabernet, she also suggests merlot, while some sommeliers feel that a fruitier red like malbec, syrah, or zinfandel may works best for mulled wine and other experts recommend pinot noir, grenache, sangiovese, and Bordeaux. The most important thing is to pick a wine that you like. De Witt says, "It doesn't need to be an expensive bottle of wine, but one that tastes good on its own" and only you can determine what tastes good to you.

As for the rum in this mulled wine, De Witt does say that this ingredient is optional. "Traditionally, mulled wine normally has some brandy added. To change things up, I add amber rum." If you like brandy, go ahead and use it, while De Witt also suggests port, which is something Marcus Samuelsson uses in his glögg. She advises, though, that "if using port, you'll want to decrease the sugar." You could also skip the spirits to make for a lower-alcohol mulled wine.