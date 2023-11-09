The Best Reds To Turn To When Making Mulled Wine

When brainstorming cocktails and adult beverages to serve this holiday season, mulled wine frequently is on the menu, and for a good reason. This warmed wine drink features a festive blend of spices and citrus for a drink that's both comforting and mature. The best part is that mulled wine is simple to make at home. All you need is a bottle of red wine, spices of your choice, and a pot to simmer your mixture in. When thinking of the best red wine to use for mulling, there are many things you can consider, such as if you want a sweet or bitter wine, or if you want a wine with more fruit notes.

The red wine you choose can introduce another layer of complex flavors to your dish. In a conversation with Tasting Table, Master Sommelier Catherine Fallis of Bright Cellars shared a few of her preferences. "The flavors in mulled wine are very bold and strong, so feel free to use whatever reds you have on hand, though bolder, fruitier reds such as Malbec, Red Blends, Syrah, and Zinfandel work really well," said Fallis.

You can think of selecting a red wine for mulling the same way you'd choose a red wine for cooking: If you wouldn't drink the wine on its own, you probably shouldn't use it for the recipe. Your favorite red wine works great for mulling — or you can branch out for something new.