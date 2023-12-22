10 Tips To Serve And Drink Mulled Wine This Winter

Mulled wine has a long and storied history, with most European nations having their own version of this hot, spiced, fruity drink. The British have mulled wine, the French have vin chaud, the Germans have glühwein, and the Greeks have krasomelo.

You put a spice blend in a wine of your choice, heat it up, and serve it to chilly guests during the winter months. However, if you want your warm treat to go down well, there are a few things you should consider in addition to the ingredients. Your preparation and serving methods need to be on point, the vessels you're filling should be considered, and you'll definitely need a snack on the side. What good is mulled wine if it isn't washing down something tasty?

To save you some stress at this busy time of year, we've compiled a list of 10 tips that should ensure your mulled wine is a hit this year, and for many years to come. This list is based on our own extensive experience of making, serving, and enjoying mulled wine. We've spent many years making our own mulled wine, sampling friends' efforts, and paying too much for a hot glass at cold Christmas markets. This has given us a good idea of what works (and what doesn't) when making and serving this winter staple. So sit back, pour yourself a glass of something warm, and enjoy our tips to serve and drink mulled wine this winter.