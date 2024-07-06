How The Poisonous Pufferfish Became A Delicacy (And The Deadly Mishaps That Followed)

Pufferfish are so unusual and pudgy-looking that they almost seem cute. But this animal didn't survive for eons in such an unforgiving environment as the ocean because it's fun to look at. First of all, that pudginess is what allows pufferfish to inflate, which is a defense mechanism meant to deter predators by suddenly increasing in size — a trick accomplished by swallowing a bunch of water all at once.

Then let's not forget that some types of pufferfish also have menacing spikes. But what truly makes this creature a scourge of the seas is its potent toxicity. Many species of pufferfish contain tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin that can be lethal to humans, even in tiny quantities.

Despite this danger, pufferfish holds a special place in the cuisine of Japan, where it's known as fugu. Considered a delicacy, fugu is revered for its delicate flavor and the meticulous skill required to serve it safely. The preparation of fugu is strictly regulated by Japanese law, necessitating that chefs undergo extensive training and obtain a special license to ensure they can remove toxic parts of the fish properly. Even so, the possibility of ingesting the deadly toxin when consuming this fish is always present, and no doubt lingers in the back of the mind of anyone brave enough to sample it. But that trepidation partly comes from the mystery surrounding this fish, so let's take a look at background information that can help dispel some of that fear.