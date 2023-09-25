Sake Is The Japanese Drink Used For Sipping And Cooking

Almost every country on earth has a special, alcoholic beverage they call their own. The United States has bourbon, France has champagne, Scotland has single malt scotch. But of all the places to visit in this world, there is not a country more connected to its special drink than Japan. The Eastern Asian island nation is nothing if not highly traditional, and sake is the most traditional drink there is in Japan.

Perfect for sipping and fantastic in cooking, sake is Japan's national drink. It is an integral part of Japanese culture that serves not just as a drink for enjoyment, but as a drink with religious significance. As a result of its thousands of years of history, the highly involved process of making sake has become highly refined. Derived from a base of rice, water, and a special fermenting agent, sake is a rice-based alcohol that has become easy to find, great to cook with, and a joy to drink.

Sake, however, is not a subject that is easily tackled. There are many layers to its story, ones that need to be peeled back steadily in order to be fully appreciated. Read on for some of the details; you might just end up chomping at the bit to fly to Japan and try some for yourself.