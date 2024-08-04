Chickpea Flour Is The Key For An Eggless Frittata That Doesn't Disappoint

Your savory breakfast options significantly decrease when eggs are taken off the menu. But with options like JUST Egg, the bottled, plant-based egg alternative, that's no longer the case — and it's JUST as easy to make an equivalent at home. In fact, people have been doing it since long before egg alternatives were a thing. When you compare the ingredients to besan chilla, the Indian breakfast omelet that just happens to be vegan, you'll notice that both are made with mung bean flour and water. People have been making it with other flours for just as long. With chickpea flour, it can be used as a substitute to make all of your favorite breakfast dishes eggless — even your frittatas.

Making an eggless frittata starts with making your own egg substitute, which is really just besan chilla, and it genuinely couldn't be easier. All you need is equal parts chickpea flour and water mixed in a bowl along with a dash of turmeric powder for that golden yellow color. The rest of the work depends on what kinds of fillings you'd like to include in the frittata itself, giving you the perfect opportunity to use whatever veggies you have in the fridge. Cooked in a skillet, simply add them into the bowl with the chickpea mixture, stir, and then pour everything back into the pan. From there, you can cook everything on the stovetop or throw it in the oven. Either way, you'll have yourself an eggless frittata that doesn't disappoint.