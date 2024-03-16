What Sets Focaccia Apart From Other Types Of Bread

There are hundreds of different types of bread that fall under numerous categories according to preparation, cooking methodology, and ingredients. Focaccia is technically a flatbread, despite the inclusion of yeast, but its preparation and texture put it into a delicious class of its own.

Historians consider focaccia to be pizza's predecesor. In fact, it's even referred to as pizza genovese in Genoa, Italy. However, it has a fluffier, more airy crumb than most usual pizza doughs, with a texture closer to a crusty bread boule, that comes from leaving it to rise after it's rolled out, unlike pizza bases. Like many types of wheat-based bread, focaccia's recipe consists of a simple foundation of flour, water, yeast, and salt, and requires various rising periods. However, focaccia dough is notably coated in olive oil as it rises and relies on a unique stretching and folding method to incorporate air bubbles into the dough. It's baked in a shallow pan, giving it a flatter appearance than regular leavened bread but with a spongy, bubbly crumb. The olive oil coating is part of what makes it unique, resulting in a deliciously crispy top and bottom crust.

Most unique of all, however, is the fun and final preparation step when making focaccia, before throwing it in a hot oven. The final step involves repetitively digging your fingers into the bubbly, jiggly dough, then delicately releasing your fingers. This creates focaccia's tell-tale dimpling and gives it one of the most desirable mouth feels of any bread.