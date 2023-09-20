How Ligurian Focaccia Became The Gold Standard For Italian Flatbread

The region of Liguria is a long, skinny region in the northwest of Italy. Known for its dramatic coastline and verdant Liguria, it is the picture of what everyone envisions Italy to be. Its main city, Genoa, has birthed some of the most famous Italian culinary creations, such as Genoa salami, linguine, and basil pesto. However, the city and region are perhaps best known for making the best of world one of its most famous flatbreads: focaccia.

Characterized by its golden crust, fluffy interior, and crisp, olive oil-drenched exterior, focaccia has served as the country's chief flatbread since the days of the Etruscans of north central Italy, several thousand years ago. The bread is made with a combination of flour, salt, extra virgin olive oil, and a leavening agent, which is traditionally brewer's yeast. This all comes together in an aerated dough, which is pressed down by the baker's fingers and mottled with individual dimples. The bread is then drenched in more olive oil and salt before being baked in a hot oven. The result is a beautifully crispy exterior and a light, fluffy interior.

This type of focaccia, known as focaccia Genovevse or fügássa, is the kind everyone knows and loves. However, Liguria itself is home to several different types of focaccia, each with a different preparation. These breads have formed the core of the region's cuisine, and have each contributed to the high standard placed on focaccia from the region.