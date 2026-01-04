The 5 Grocery Stores With The Best Selection Of Produce

All grocery stores stock produce, but quality varies from shop to shop. Grocery stores that offer the best produce know it's crucial to nail a few key factors. First, produce needs to be fresh — that feeling when you get home and open a packet of cucumbers only to find that they're soggy and covered in slime is not a good one. Second, fruits and vegetables need to be priced right. While shoppers can expect to pay a premium of about 50 percent more for organically grown vegetables, anything more than that starts to feel unreasonable. The third, often overlooked point, is the need for variety. You might have got the summer's best haul of eggplant, but even if you use these 11 foolproof ways to make eggplant taste better, there's only so much of it you can eat.

Even if you know what to look for, it can be tricky to determine which grocery stores will provide the best produce selection. So here's our list of five grocery stores with the best produce sections so you can always have your crisper drawer stocked with healthy and delicious options.