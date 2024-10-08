11 Foolproof Ways To Make Eggplant Taste Better

Eggplant, known as aubergine or brinjal in different parts of the world, can be a really polarizing vegetable. People who cook it often know the little tricks and secrets to make it taste great. For everyone else, it's an incredibly intimidating vegetable (well, technically, fruit) and doesn't always come out as you expected, especially if you don't know what you're doing. This is what makes people iffy about it when it's actually an ingredient that offers so much flavor, texture, and versatility.

When you have the right tips for cooking with eggplant, it can be heavenly. Many people love it for its meatiness, smokiness, silkiness, or creaminess, which all depend on how you cook it. And there are multiple ways to cook it, including grilling, frying, steaming, mashing, braising, roasting, and more. It's also great at absorbing flavor, so it makes the perfect vessel for an umami-packed sauce or a tangy dressing.

I'm a recipe developer and consider myself an eggplant enthusiast. I cook with eggplant often and have tried possibly hundreds of eggplant recipes in my lifetime. It's also an integral part of my heritage as it features strongly in Middle Eastern dishes. Looking to the cuisines of the world that feature eggplant heavily, like China, Japan, India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and beyond, can guide anyone on delicious preparation methods and recipes. If you don't know where to start, here are some foolproof ways to make eggplant taste better.