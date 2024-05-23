Grilled Eggplant Is The Charred Side You Need At Your Next Barbecue

Eggplants are often used as a vegetarian alternative and you can find them served as a main course in many different applications. One delectable way you can prepare them on the grill this summer is the Jamaican jerk technique, which involves cutting them into thick steaks and brushing them with the same jerk marinade you'd use on chicken. This way, you manage to offer two options — a tasty side for your meat-eating guests and a main one for those who don't.

In fact, you can prepare this type of fruit the same way with any protein you're preparing. Simply glaze it as long as you should be marinating other veggies, toss it on the grill, and you have a complimentary side that can also function as a main course. From there, the eggplant can be thrown between two buns, with or without the meat, served on rice, or simply on its own as a side to the rest of the meal.

Aside from preparing it as a meat alternative, you can also grill the aubergine and chop it up with or without the skin to make a Mediterranean-style salad. Tossed with fresh peppers, tomatoes, mint, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, and zaatar, it'll be the perfect side if you're grilling chicken or fish. You can also mash it up with tomatoes for a Moroccan zaalouk or puree it into a quick baba ganoush.