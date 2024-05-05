The Sides Are Key To A Great Barbecue Experience, According To An Expert

Everyone knows that while meat may be the star of a barbecue, the sides always end up being the crowd favorite. Having a good, diverse array of sides to accompany your main course is crucial for a successful barbecue because they break up the monotony of the meat and make for a more flavorful, balanced meal. Chef Bob Bennett of Zingerman's Roadhouse recently shared with Tasting Table that when judging a barbecue menu, the sides hold a lot of weight in his verdict.

"I think the sides are almost as important as the barbecue as a part of the experience," explained Bennett. "The ones I always look for are baked beans, banana pudding, and a good slaw."

Each of these sides brings a unique quality that harmonizes with the smoky, umami flavors of the meat. A good coleslaw brings in a hint of acidity and freshness, baked beans give you a sweet and tangy side to juxtapose the spices and char of the meat and, of course, banana pudding is the perfect sweet note to end the meal on. But this is just the beginning of the different sides you can have. Get creative and intentional with your pairings, you can stick with tried and true classics but give them a modern upgrade. Selecting sides that play off the seasonings and type of meat gives you the most cohesive barbecue meal.