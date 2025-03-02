How To Find The Most Affordable Fresh Produce At The Grocery Store

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of every meal, contributing nutrients, textures, and flavors as diverse and vibrant as their many colors. That said, produce also runs the gamut of prices. One of the easiest ways to find the most affordable fresh produce at the grocery store is to look for produce that's in season.

Produce that's in season is local, fresh, and plentiful. The cost of seasonal produce is cheap because the cost of transport and distribution is minimal, and there's a surplus of produce to more than meet the demands of shoppers. If you've ever tried to buy peaches and plums in January, not only are they incredibly expensive, but they're most likely rock hard and sour. This is because they're harvested in an orchard far away while still green. Out-of-season fruit doesn't have nearly as much time on the vine or tree to ripen and develop their flavors and juiciness.

Furthermore, it requires a lengthy transportation from farm to market in a refrigerated truck, which not only costs a lot but also further degrades flavor. Apart from being cheaper, seasonal produce is at its peak in terms of flavor and texture because it's left on the vine as late as possible. Plus, you'll be contributing to local farms and the local economy, which is a win-win for farmers and shoppers.