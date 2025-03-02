How To Find The Most Affordable Fresh Produce At The Grocery Store
Fruits and vegetables are an important part of every meal, contributing nutrients, textures, and flavors as diverse and vibrant as their many colors. That said, produce also runs the gamut of prices. One of the easiest ways to find the most affordable fresh produce at the grocery store is to look for produce that's in season.
Produce that's in season is local, fresh, and plentiful. The cost of seasonal produce is cheap because the cost of transport and distribution is minimal, and there's a surplus of produce to more than meet the demands of shoppers. If you've ever tried to buy peaches and plums in January, not only are they incredibly expensive, but they're most likely rock hard and sour. This is because they're harvested in an orchard far away while still green. Out-of-season fruit doesn't have nearly as much time on the vine or tree to ripen and develop their flavors and juiciness.
Furthermore, it requires a lengthy transportation from farm to market in a refrigerated truck, which not only costs a lot but also further degrades flavor. Apart from being cheaper, seasonal produce is at its peak in terms of flavor and texture because it's left on the vine as late as possible. Plus, you'll be contributing to local farms and the local economy, which is a win-win for farmers and shoppers.
Seasonal dishes to showcase seasonal produce
We have a long list of spring fruits and vegetables for the freshest and cheapest produce to buy between the months of March and May, including broccoli, asparagus, a variety of green leafy veggies, and onions. Our list for the best winter fruits and vegetables includes hearty root vegetables like sweet potatoes and parsnips as well as cruciferous veggies like cabbage and fruit like oranges and grapefruit. Summer fruits include watermelon, stone fruit, melons, and berries, while summer veggies include tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, and corn. Fall fruits and vegetables include pears, apples, pumpkins, winter squash, beets, Brussels sprouts, and cranberries. You can also check out a detailed list of produce for every season from the Seasonal Food Guide, which helps you find state and month-specific fruits and vegetables.
Of course, you'll need seasonal dishes to showcase a cheap and flavorful seasonal produce bounty. Luckily, we have plenty of recipes for each season. The best fall recipes that combine fruit and vegetables include roasted pear and kabocha squash and this apple, fennel, and radish salad. Of course, pumpkin and apple pies are standard sweet fall recipes. Our recipe for springy vegetable soup or this spring quiche are filled with numerous greens and aromatics. Our recipe for breakfast ratatouille shakshuka features a cornucopia of summer veggies like tomato, zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers. Try making this caramelized sweet potato miso soup or this butternut squash and Brussels sprouts lasagna to keep you warm during the winter.