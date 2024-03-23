Butternut Squash And Brussels Sprout Lasagna Recipe

The classic lasagna we're all familiar with consists of noodles layered with marinara, ricotta or béchamel sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan. As it turns out, the original lasagna was nothing like this since red sauce wasn't even part of the dish until the 19th century. Developer Tess Le Moing, however, puts her own spin on the recipe by using a couple of unexpected ingredients to elevate her lasagna. As she tells us, it's "a white lasagna with shredded Brussels sprouts stirred into the cheese sauce," and it also includes butternut squash puree.

Not only does this dish make for an interesting twist on the more typical lasagna, but it also has a visual flair all its own. Once you slice into it, you will see what Le Moing describes as "nice clean layers of white and orange," while the outside is a striking green color thanks to an extra layer of shredded Brussels sprouts on top. While this lasagna does take some time and effort to make, it's an excellent entree for a meat-free meal and will allow you to eat several stripes of the produce rainbow in every bite.