It can sometimes feel a bit hard to be inspired by breakfast recipes, especially when life is so busy and the mornings are so short. Oftentimes, we want to focus on getting out and getting on with our day, leading us to reach for a simple slice of toast or slightly stale cereal. This breakfast ratatouille shakshuka recipe, though, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, will give you a good reason to slow down and make the most of your morning meal.

Wonderfully rich and savory and packed full of vitamins, minerals, and protein, this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka will help you to start the day right. And, unlike many boxed cereals or sweet breakfast options, this will leave you feeling full and fueled for hours. You will stew fresh eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and garlic on the stovetop before adding eggs and Parmesan to the mixture. With a lid placed on top of the pan, the eggs cooked within the ratatouille in just a few minutes and can be served up and enjoyed straight away with a sprinkling of fresh basil. This recipe provides a delicious, savory way to start your day.