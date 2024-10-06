Breakfast Ratatouille Shakshuka Recipe
It can sometimes feel a bit hard to be inspired by breakfast recipes, especially when life is so busy and the mornings are so short. Oftentimes, we want to focus on getting out and getting on with our day, leading us to reach for a simple slice of toast or slightly stale cereal. This breakfast ratatouille shakshuka recipe, though, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, will give you a good reason to slow down and make the most of your morning meal.
Wonderfully rich and savory and packed full of vitamins, minerals, and protein, this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka will help you to start the day right. And, unlike many boxed cereals or sweet breakfast options, this will leave you feeling full and fueled for hours. You will stew fresh eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and garlic on the stovetop before adding eggs and Parmesan to the mixture. With a lid placed on top of the pan, the eggs cooked within the ratatouille in just a few minutes and can be served up and enjoyed straight away with a sprinkling of fresh basil. This recipe provides a delicious, savory way to start your day.
Gather the ingredients for this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka recipe
To begin this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. For the fresh produce, you will want eggplant, zucchini, a yellow onion, garlic, red bell peppers, tomatoes, basil, and eggs. To cook the dish, you will additionally want olive oil, a can of chopped tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, dried oregano, sugar, salt, pepper, and grated Parmesan. You may also wish to serve up this dish with some slices of freshly baked bread.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large pan with a lid over medium heat.
Step 2: Brown the eggplant
Add the chopped eggplant and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 3: Set aside
Remove from the pan.
Step 4: Fry the zucchini
Add the zucchini and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 5: Set aside
Remove from the pan.
Step 6: Fry the onion and garlic
Add the diced onion and crushed garlic and fry for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 7: Add the bell pepper
Add the red bell pepper to the pan and fry for a further 2 minutes.
Step 8: Assemble the ratatouille
Return the eggplant and zucchini to the pan. Add the diced tomatoes, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, oregano, granulated sugar, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 9: Simmer
Mix to combine and then simmer on low for 30 minutes.
Step 10: Add the eggs
After 30 minutes, make "wells" in the ratatouille and break the eggs directly into the wells.
Step 11: Top with Parmesan
Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over the top.
Step 12: Cover and cook
Cover with a lid and let the eggs cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 13: Serve
Remove the pan from the heat and take off the lid. Top the breakfast ratatouille with fresh chopped basil, and serve immediately on slices of fresh bread, if desired.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 eggplant, diced
- 1 large zucchini, diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 red bell peppers, deseeded and diced
- 2 large fresh tomatoes, diced
- 1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- Bread, to serve
- Heat the oil in a large pan with a lid over medium heat.
- Add the chopped eggplant and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove from the pan.
- Add the zucchini and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove from the pan.
- Add the diced onion and crushed garlic and fry for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the red bell pepper to the pan and fry for a further 2 minutes.
- Return the eggplant and zucchini to the pan. Add the diced tomatoes, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, oregano, granulated sugar, and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Mix to combine and then simmer on low for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, make "wells" in the ratatouille and break the eggs directly into the wells.
- Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over the top.
- Cover with a lid and let the eggs cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and take off the lid. Top the breakfast ratatouille with fresh chopped basil, and serve immediately on slices of fresh bread, if desired.
What other ingredients or toppings can you add to this shakshuka?
Ratatouille is a classic Provençal dish. Rustic and hearty, this vegetable stew evokes long summer days and fresh garden produce grown in the southern sunshine. This is not a dish known for being refined or elevated, nor is it designed with any particular specificity, meaning that you can adapt it according to your individual tastes without much trouble. This dish provides a great way to use up any vegetables you may have lying around in the back of the fridge. Mushrooms make an excellent addition, as does butternut squash. Or, if you are looking to make even more of a meal out of it, chickpeas will give added heartiness and a plant-based source of to the stew.
To change up the flavor of your breakfast ratatouille shakshuka, you can play around with the herbs and spices. Fresh thyme, rosemary, or bay leaves will add a savory, herbal depth to the dish. To lean more into the Middle Eastern influence, you could try adding a teaspoon of paprika, coriander, cayenne, or cumin.
What are some creative uses for leftover shakshuka?
You can enjoy leftovers from this breakfast ratatouille shakshuka the next day simply by carefully warming the dish up and serving it on a slice of fresh bread or toast. However, that is far from the only way to enjoy your dish. If you are looking to adapt any leftovers for a slightly different breakfast option, the ratatouille Shakshuka makes a delicious addition to an omelette or frittata, giving you a fast and protein-rich meal. Alternatively, you can add a spoonful or two of the mixture to a grilled cheese for a melted, cheesy delight of a breakfast or lunch.
For other meal options, you can stir this ratatouille shakshuka hybrid into pasta, or use it to top a rice or grain bowl. It also makes for an excellent pizza topping or a taco filling. For more healthy dinner options, you can use any leftovers to make a ratatouille casserole with chickpeas. Or, alternately, use it to stuff vegetables; we particularly recommend acorn squashes for this. Finally, this dish makes a delicious side option for fish, chicken, lamb, and pork.