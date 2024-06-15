Baked Ratatouille Casserole With Garam Masala Recipe

Recipe developer Tess Le Moing confesses that she's not a huge fan of ratatouille, but adds, "I LOVE Indian curries. So I thought I'd combine the two to make a veggie-packed but flavorful weeknight meal." She got the idea to enhance the classic combination of vegetables in ratatouille with the spicy sweetness of garam masala along with a few other South Asian-inspired ingredients including ginger and chickpeas. The garam masala, she says, "adds warmth to the dish, which complements the ratatouille ingredients nicely."

While traditional ratatouille can take some effort to make, Le Moing says that she designed this one-dish recipe to be a bit simpler. "Instead of keeping an eye on the stove like in most curry or ratatouille recipes, I wanted to develop a recipe with a less hands-on approach. In this recipe, all you have to do is dump all the ingredients in a casserole dish and bake." Once it's done cooking, this casserole would make the perfect side dish for tandoori chicken or tikka masala. It can also stand on its own as a vegan entree if you accompany it with a side of steamed rice, chapati, or crusty French bread. It's also perfect for making ahead of time, since Le Moing assures us that, "Like any stew or curry, this one tastes better the next day once the flavors have had the time to meld."