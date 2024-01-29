Caramelized Sweet Potato Miso Soup Recipe

In the thick of winter, nothing beats the comforting feeling of eating a steaming hot bowl of soup — actually, that comforting feeling is one we like to enjoy year-round. This soup combines the natural sweetness of caramelized sweet potatoes with the umami richness of miso for a delicious twist on a classic pureed soup. The secret to caramelizing the sweet potatoes is giving them a good coating of oil and maple syrup before roasting, and then combining them with other savory ingredients before blending smooth.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Miso paste has recently become one of my go-to ingredients for many recipes. It adds a salty umami flavor and because it is fermented and offers many health benefits, including being good for digestion and the immune system." Keep reading to learn how to take basic everyday vegetables and turn them into a creamy bowl of caramelized goodness. Added bonus — the soup will last all week in the fridge making it perfect for meal prepping.