The Cheap Powerhouse Ingredient Everyone's Turning To For Easy, Nutritious Meals

The world is full of amazing and healthy ingredients to cook with, but when it comes to staple foods that are both cheap and nutritious, there are a few that stand out as absolutely magical. Eggs and potatoes are two. They are some of the most nutrient dense foods on the planet, while also being affordable and having an endless amount of uses. Of course, they have always been popular because of that. But one other magical food that hasn't always been as popular in the U.S. has now seen a surge in popularity in recent years: beans.

While beans have always been a part of the American diet, they never rose to the staple level of bread, potatoes, or corn. But that's starting to change. Beans increased in sales in the 2010s and the first part of the 2020s, and a 2024 U.S. Department of Agriculture report recommended Americans eat more of them as part of a healthy diet. Driven by both cost concerns and rising awareness of just how nutrient-packed many of them are, beans are finding their way onto American tables more and more. Honestly, it's about time.

Pound for pound beans are one of the most nutritious foods in the world, while being incredibly cheap both dry and canned. Of course there are almost endless great bean recipes, and canned beans are also incredibly easy to turn into a quick side, a hearty vegetarian main protein, fillings for tacos and quesadillas, soups, and more.