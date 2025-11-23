The Cheap Powerhouse Ingredient Everyone's Turning To For Easy, Nutritious Meals
The world is full of amazing and healthy ingredients to cook with, but when it comes to staple foods that are both cheap and nutritious, there are a few that stand out as absolutely magical. Eggs and potatoes are two. They are some of the most nutrient dense foods on the planet, while also being affordable and having an endless amount of uses. Of course, they have always been popular because of that. But one other magical food that hasn't always been as popular in the U.S. has now seen a surge in popularity in recent years: beans.
While beans have always been a part of the American diet, they never rose to the staple level of bread, potatoes, or corn. But that's starting to change. Beans increased in sales in the 2010s and the first part of the 2020s, and a 2024 U.S. Department of Agriculture report recommended Americans eat more of them as part of a healthy diet. Driven by both cost concerns and rising awareness of just how nutrient-packed many of them are, beans are finding their way onto American tables more and more. Honestly, it's about time.
Pound for pound beans are one of the most nutritious foods in the world, while being incredibly cheap both dry and canned. Of course there are almost endless great bean recipes, and canned beans are also incredibly easy to turn into a quick side, a hearty vegetarian main protein, fillings for tacos and quesadillas, soups, and more.
Beans are an affordable vegetarian source of protein, fiber, and other nutrients
Part of what makes beans so special is how many nutritional bases they cover. They are one of the only ingredients that is both vegetarian and a good source of protein, but they also have lots of fiber, which many Americans don't eat enough of. That combination isn't just healthy, but helps make beans more filling. A serving of beans has 6 to 8 grams of fiber, which is around 25% the amount you should actually be eating everyday. That same serving will also have 7 to 8 grams of protein, or around 15% of the daily recommended amount. Compared to meat, beans have low amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. In fact, eating fiber-rich foods like beans actually helps lower cholesterol — making them an even better choice.
While fiber and protein are their biggest advantages, beans also have plenty of other nutrients too. A single serving can provide 11-19% of your potassium. They also contain copper, magnesium, iron, and folic acid, which are important for things like healthy blood pressure and oxygen transportation, and are often under-consumed in American diets. Between helping your blood sugar and blood pressure, providing fiber that benefits digestion, and being a satiating low-fat protein that can help people lose weight, beans are a multi-purpose tool that can help some of the biggest health issues in the country. It also doesn't hurt that there are many delicious ways to enjoy them.
There are almost endless easy uses for beans in your kitchen
Move over eggs and potatoes — there's nothing beans can't do. But, none of the nutritional benefits of beans would mean much if they didn't taste great, so it's a good thing that well-cooked beans are also hearty and delicious. They are the easiest meat substitution for burritos, enchiladas, and other Mexican dishes, which will save you both time and money. There are also a ton of great soup recipes that use beans. There are classics like black bean soup, but you can also make Tuscan white bean soups and pasta e fagioli, chili, bean and kale soup, or enchilada soup using beans. Many of these recipes can come together quickly if you opt for a good brand of canned beans over cooking them yourself.
Even the most basic recipes with beans make a satisfying meal. Beans and rice — whether it's Mexican style, Louisiana red beans and rice, or whatever — is a favorite filling combo for a reason. Creamy, saucy beans of any kind are also great simply served on toast, on a baked potato, or as part of a full English breakfast. But, then there are the bean dishes you might not have thought about. Healthy bean dips, including simple creamy hummus, are easy to make and store for a quick meal, while black bean burgers are one of the most flavorful vegetarian alternatives to beef. On the fresh end of things, bean salads like the famous three bean salad can be bright alternatives to green salads that are still healthy, but even more filling.