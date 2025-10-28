The 5 Most Nutrient-Packed Beans To Add To Your Diet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting the balance right when it comes to a nutrient-rich diet can seem like a challenging task, but there are plenty of simple ingredients that make up wholesome meals. One overlooked source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals are legumes and beans. In addition to being adaptable to a number of recipes, the variety in types of beans guarantees a myriad of pleasing tastes and textures. Between garbanzo beans, lentils, black beans, kidney beans, and soybeans, you'll find many of the most nutritious and delicious options to incorporate into regular meals.

Both protein and fiber seem to be the main focus of the moment; however, it's worth noting that beans also contain such nutrients as folate, manganese, iron, vitamins K and B among others, all of which add up to a robust and fulfilling addition to your diet. Beans can be used as plant-based proteins in place of meat or in addition to animal protein-based dishes to help stretch these meals further. With soups, stews, chili, salads, and more, there is a lot of room to experiment with your favorite flavors and get creative in the kitchen. Whether you start with canned beans for added convenience or use dried beans that you've rinsed and cooked, these affordable ingredients are a great addition to a diet.