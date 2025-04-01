The Lentils You Can Turn Into Gluten-Free Flatbread In A Matter Of Minutes
Among the many bread alternatives out there, finding a recipe that's both gluten-free and easy to make can be a tall order. When you need a dependable source of protein and a simple bread substitute, look no further than the humble lentil. There are several notable differences between green and red lentils, but for the best basic flatbread, red lentils are an ideal choice for their naturally nutty flavor and creamy texture. Make a gluten-free flatbread in a matter of minutes for a convenient and accessible food.
Red lentils are rich in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins. Unlike their green counterparts, red lentils are typically split and hulled, making for creamier results when cooked. The process for this flatbread requires minimal effort and only a handful of ingredients. The most basic variation of the flatbread calls for only lentils and water while other recipes offer ways to dress up your bread with spices and other ingredients. The results are a convenient and nutritious food item that you can easily freeze to use anytime and pair with a number of different dishes.
How to make and use red lentil flatbread
For the easiest version of a gluten-free red lentil flatbread, you only need dry red lentils and water. Pulse 1 cup of dry red lentils in your food processor until they reach a flour-like consistency, and add approximately 1.5 cups of water to create a light batter. Spread this in a nonstick or lightly greased frying pan and cook for one to two minutes on each side and enjoy. If you want more flair and flavor to your flatbread, try adding your favorite herbs and spices into the mix. Salt, pepper, and garlic powder keep it basic and tasty. You can also try making your own gluten-free za'atar spice blend for an even bigger boost.
Use your red lentil flatbread as a wrap for lean proteins like grilled chicken or seasoned shaved beef. This flatbread also makes an excellent dipper in your favorite gluten-free dips such as a creamy vegan spinach and artichoke dip recipe. No matter how you choose to use this gluten-free flatbread, it will quickly become your go-to recipe for its simplicity and great taste.