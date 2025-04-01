The Lentils You Can Turn Into Gluten-Free Flatbread In A Matter Of Minutes

Among the many bread alternatives out there, finding a recipe that's both gluten-free and easy to make can be a tall order. When you need a dependable source of protein and a simple bread substitute, look no further than the humble lentil. There are several notable differences between green and red lentils, but for the best basic flatbread, red lentils are an ideal choice for their naturally nutty flavor and creamy texture. Make a gluten-free flatbread in a matter of minutes for a convenient and accessible food.

Red lentils are rich in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins. Unlike their green counterparts, red lentils are typically split and hulled, making for creamier results when cooked. The process for this flatbread requires minimal effort and only a handful of ingredients. The most basic variation of the flatbread calls for only lentils and water while other recipes offer ways to dress up your bread with spices and other ingredients. The results are a convenient and nutritious food item that you can easily freeze to use anytime and pair with a number of different dishes.