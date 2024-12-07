Red Vs Green Lentils: What's The Difference?
Lentils are one of the oldest and most versatile legumes on the planet. First cultivated in Southwest Asia over 8,000 years ago, lentils were one of the first domesticated plants and even make an appearance in "The Bible." Today, they are a staple in many world cuisines, particularly Indian and Middle Eastern. They make a wonderful side dish or the main event, be it in soups, curries, salads, and many other dishes. Packed with protein, lentils are also a valuable part of meat-free diets, as 1 cup of cooked lentils contains about 18 grams of protein.
If you're new to this legume, figuring out the different types of lentils and how to use them can be somewhat confusing, especially if you're looking at green and red lentils. Although both types have a similar nutritional composition, they do differ in more than just color. There's a variation in flavor and a noticeable difference in texture between the firmer green lentils and the softer red variety. It's precisely these differences that dictate which type you'll be reaching for when cooking your next lentil-filled meal, so let's take a closer look at each one.
What are red lentils?
Red lentils are tiny and orangey-red, but before they reach this signature appearance, they actually start out larger and darker. They have a brownish shell (also called the skin) that's removed during the processing, and inside this shell lies the small orange seed that we call the red lentil. After the skin is removed, the red lentils are split — that is, cut down the middle rather than kept whole. The process of splitting is lengthy and it takes 18 long hours of preparation before the lentils can finally be halved in a giant roller machine. But in the end, it's all worth it — the combination of peeling and splitting the lentils defines their smooth final texture, a special feature of red lentils.
When cooked, they are soft and slightly mushy, ideal for curries and creamy soups. Because they're split and peeled, red lentils also have a fast cooking time and rarely need more than 10 minutes of heating. For example, the cooking time for these 365 Organic Red Lentils only takes seven to 13 minutes, with the exact time depending on your textural preference. Red lentils are often cooked directly into soups and stews, where they act as a nutritious and delicious thickener, bringing a nutty and slightly sweet flavor to the dish. While it is possible to buy whole and unpeeled red lentils, they will cook much longer (around 30 minutes) and won't have the same creamy texture.
What are green lentils?
Unlike their red counterparts, green lentils are sold whole (not split) and come with the outer layer intact, giving them a vastly different consistency when cooked. The color of the raw, dry seeds has gentle streaks of green, and they're slightly on the larger side. Because they're significantly less processed than red lentils, green lentils can include more impurities when you buy them, so you should always sort them before cooking. Sorting, a step generally recommended for all lentils, means carefully looking through the lentils and removing any odd-looking ones, as well as potential bits that don't belong in there. Much like the other varieties, 1 cup of green lentils cooks in 2 to 3 cups of water.
Because they are whole and unpeeled, the cooking time is longer, usually taking around 30 minutes. Green lentils can be drained after cooking and added as a side to virtually any meal — they're an especially fantastic addition to salads, like this roasted garlic tomato lentil bowl, and also pair wonderfully with all types of grains. Compared to red lentils, the earthy flavor of green lentils is sharper and more pronounced. They're certainly more on the savory side, too. Because they hold their shape after they're cooked and don't turn mushy, you'll often see them sold pre-cooked and canned, which gives you the convenient option of skipping the cooking part altogether.
Red lentils belong in meals that call for soft texture and warm color
The soft, skinless texture of cooked red lentils makes them ideal for creamy dishes where you're going for a softer mouthfeel. They also perform very well when blended — a personal favorite is roasted tomato soup with red lentils, blended to smoothness at the very end without any overly-starchy chunks. Because they blend so smoothly, they're also the best lentil pick if you're looking to elevate your hummus recipe and swap out the chickpeas. And, thanks to their short cooking time, they're a great choice when you need to toss a few basic ingredients in an instant pot and call it a day, much like you'd do with this instant pot miso red lentil soup recipe.
Red lentils have another important aspect: their orange-hued color, which cannot be ignored in cooking. It makes them the perfect match for autumnal recipes, where the warm tones are simply part of the charm. We used red lentils in our seasonal curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup — the red lentils pair beautifully with pumpkin, both in color and flavor, and so have a promising role in comforting fall meals that (by cultural law) have to be creamy, hearty, and properly orange.
Green lentils come with robust texture and a subtle meaty flavor
If red lentils seamlessly blend into the overall dish, both texturally and flavorfully, green lentils are bound to stand out in both aspects. Their whole, robust texture is a perfect match when you're cooking something that benefits from having a bit of a bite, like chunky dhal from Indian cuisine or Middle Eastern mujadara. As mentioned, green lentils are a great addition to salads, not just as an extra protein-rich ingredient, but also as a substitute for different types of beans and grains. They're exactly the type of lentil you should try in tabbouleh if you're looking to swap out the bulgur.
On the flavor side of things, green lentils are the go-to choice for those aiming to replicate the flavor of meat in plant-based recipes. As it turns out, they're a fantastic vegetarian take on minced meat! There is something distinctly meaty about their flavor that is very similar to cooked ground beef. Green lentils are incredible in meatballs (start with our lentil and mushroom barbecue meatballs recipe), served as Bolognese sauce over pasta, and will even retain their chewy texture when baked in a moussaka.