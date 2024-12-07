Red Vs Green Lentils: What's The Difference?

Lentils are one of the oldest and most versatile legumes on the planet. First cultivated in Southwest Asia over 8,000 years ago, lentils were one of the first domesticated plants and even make an appearance in "The Bible." Today, they are a staple in many world cuisines, particularly Indian and Middle Eastern. They make a wonderful side dish or the main event, be it in soups, curries, salads, and many other dishes. Packed with protein, lentils are also a valuable part of meat-free diets, as 1 cup of cooked lentils contains about 18 grams of protein.

If you're new to this legume, figuring out the different types of lentils and how to use them can be somewhat confusing, especially if you're looking at green and red lentils. Although both types have a similar nutritional composition, they do differ in more than just color. There's a variation in flavor and a noticeable difference in texture between the firmer green lentils and the softer red variety. It's precisely these differences that dictate which type you'll be reaching for when cooking your next lentil-filled meal, so let's take a closer look at each one.