Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup Recipe

Red lentils are a staple in many cuisines, beloved for the flavor and protein boost that they add to a variety of dishes. They are high on the nutrition scale and also have an amazing ability to thicken and add body to soups and sauces. If you're on the hunt for easy weeknight dinners, this soup is one you have to try. It calls for simple, wholesome ingredients, can be made in under 30 minutes all in one pot, and has a delicious savory and umami flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this Instant Pot miso red lentil soup recipe and says, "Weeknights are busy and must come together quickly in my house. This soup is hearty and delicious and can be paired with a simple salad. It also makes a great make ahead meal because it lasts great in the fridge." Plus, the use of the Instant Pot makes this a fuss-free soup that will call for minimal clean-up.