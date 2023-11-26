Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup Recipe
Red lentils are a staple in many cuisines, beloved for the flavor and protein boost that they add to a variety of dishes. They are high on the nutrition scale and also have an amazing ability to thicken and add body to soups and sauces. If you're on the hunt for easy weeknight dinners, this soup is one you have to try. It calls for simple, wholesome ingredients, can be made in under 30 minutes all in one pot, and has a delicious savory and umami flavor.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this Instant Pot miso red lentil soup recipe and says, "Weeknights are busy and must come together quickly in my house. This soup is hearty and delicious and can be paired with a simple salad. It also makes a great make ahead meal because it lasts great in the fridge." Plus, the use of the Instant Pot makes this a fuss-free soup that will call for minimal clean-up.
Gather the ingredients for Instant Pot miso red lentil soup
To make this recipe, you'll need a few things from the produce department. Pick up onion, garlic, mushrooms, lacinato kale, and lemon. "Lacinato kale is also known as Tuscan kale, black kale, or dino kale," Hahn explains.
Then pick up some vegetable broth, red lentils, and white miso paste. "If you have another type of miso paste on hand, you can use another variety," Hahn shares. Finally, check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, cumin, coarse salt, and red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Fire up the Instant Pot
Set the Instant Pot on the saute setting.
Step 2: Add oil to the Instant Pot
Add the oil to the pot and let it heat up for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Add the onion and garlic
Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 more minutes.
Step 5: Adjust the setting
Cancel the saute setting.
Step 6: Add more ingredients
Add the broth, red lentils, miso paste, cumin, red pepper flakes, and salt.
Step 7: Cook for 8 minutes
Close the lid, select sealing on the lid, and set the time for 8 minutes.
Step 8: Let the Instant Pot natural release
Let the Instant Pot release naturally for 10 minutes, then open the lid and stir.
Step 9: Add the kale and lemon juice
Stir in the kale and lemon juice.
Step 10: Serve the red lentil miso soup
The red lentil soup is ready to serve. Add chopped cilantro and scallions if desired.
How can I customize this Instant Pot miso red lentil soup?
Miso red lentil soup in the Instant Pot is already a fantastic dish, but there's always room for customization. You can add a few extra veggies for more flavor and nutrition. Carrots or celery are great additions. "If you add extra veggies to the soup, dice them small and add them when you add the onion and garlic," Hahn shares.
If you have a taste for something spicier, there are a few things to add to adjust the level of spiciness to your liking. You can add a dash of cayenne pepper or some red pepper flakes for a kick. Or, add some hot peppers like jalapeño, or Serrano to step 3 and infuse the spiciness in the saute stage.
Adding fun toppings to the soup can give each person an opportunity to customize their own bowl. "Often with soups, I'll set up a toppings bar so people can add what they like. It's a good way to add more nutrition and flavor. For this soup, I like to offer chopped chives, cilantro, red onion, avocado slices, jalapeño slices, regular and dairy-free sour cream, and grated cheese," Hahn explains.
What pairs well with the Instant Pot miso red lentil soup?
A warm piece of crusty bread or naan is perfect for dipping into the red lentil miso soup. Small baguette slices or hearty croutons pair nicely. Or enjoy the soup with flatbread or pita on the side. You can also cut the bread into triangles for dipping.
A nice salad with a lemony vinaigrette can complement the heartiness of the soup. Something with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber works well. A refreshing and crisp kale salad provides a nice contrast to the warm and savory miso red lentil soup. You can offer something as simple as a kale salad. A tabouli Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, and a lemony dressing adds freshness and texture to the meal.
Of course, any protein source will be a nice following to the Instant Pot red lentil soup. Whether its something off the grill or baked in the oven, the soup will be a nice starter.
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- ½ diced onion
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms, mix of cremini and shiitake (stems removed)
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup dry red lentils
- 2 tablespoons white miso paste
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 4 cups chopped lacinato kale (stems removed)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- chopped scallions
- chopped cilantro
- Set the Instant Pot on the saute setting.
- Add the oil to the pot and let it heat up for 2 minutes.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 more minutes.
- Cancel the saute setting.
- Add the broth, red lentils, miso paste, cumin, red pepper flakes, and salt.
- Close the lid, select sealing on the lid, and set the time for 8 minutes.
- Let the Instant Pot release naturally for 10 minutes, then open the lid and stir.
- Stir in the kale and lemon juice.
- The red lentil soup is ready to serve. Add chopped cilantro and scallions if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|253
|Total Fat
|5.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.8 g
|Sodium
|842.1 mg
|Protein
|15.4 g