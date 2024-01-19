Turn To Lentils For A Vegetarian Take On Minced Meat

With the number of people embracing a vegetarian diet worldwide being expected to hit one billion this year, it is no surprise that many shoppers have begun seeking ingredients that can serve as a meat substitute with increased fervor. These include everything from mushrooms and tofu to nuts and legumes. One such legume has been on the vegetarian eating scene for a while, and still manages to consistently impress: lentils. While they can be transformed into a variety of different dishes, their flavor, texture, and nutrition are remarkably suited to replacing recipes that include minced meat.

Minced meat, also referred to as ground meat, refers to the finely-cut meat you often see used as a base for burgers, a filling to things like shepherd's pie, or a hearty addition to soups and sauces. It is relied on as a major source of flavor in many dishes. Lentils meet the same criteria without any animal products required. They have a savory, umami flavor and — when cooked properly — a toothsome, chewy texture that can mimic a carnivorous dining experience. What's more, lentils are packed with fiber and protein that will fill you up and make you feel both satisfied and energized all day long.