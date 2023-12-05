Roasted Carrots Over Lentil Hummus And Lemon Yogurt Recipe

The humble carrot is an ingredient that is more often than not pushed to the side, used as a simple vegetable add-on, instead of taking center stage in recipes. However, there is a lot to celebrate when it comes to this vibrant veggie, and it deserves to have its place as the starring role as much as any other ingredient.

This well-known root vegetable may be commonly found on the supermarket shelves these days in its bright orange form, however, did you know that carrots used to mostly be purple in color? Rumor has it that this veggie was cultivated to be orange as an homage to William of Orange, though, in all likelihood it was, in fact, due to their sweeter flavor and less potent capacity for staining cooking utensils.

This roasted carrots over lentil hummus and lemon yogurt recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, pairs deliciously caramelized roasted carrots with the spiced earthiness of lentil hummus and a zingy lemon yogurt. Finished off with fresh cilantro, fruity pomegranate, nutty sweet pine nuts, and the unique tang of sumac, the components of this recipe combine beautifully to make a show-stopping dish that showcases carrots at their very best.