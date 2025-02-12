Creamy Vegan Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe

We all know the feeling of dipping a chip into thick spinach artichoke that's boasting a rich blend of melted cheese, tangy artichoke hearts, and tender spinach. The satisfying crunch and creamy texture are a match made in heaven and has given this classic recipe fame. You may think that your days of this luscious dip are over now that you follow a vegan lifestyle, but with wholesome ingredients like cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, and flavorful seasonings, you can dip away like never before.

There are many creative ways to use cashews, and luckily for vegans, their ability to mimic cheese is uncanny. When soaked and blended, their naturally mild taste takes on the flavors they're mixed with and produces a rich and silky cheese imposter. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I have been making this dip for years, and everyone loves it, whether they're vegan or not. I also love it because it can be made ahead and warmed up before serving. It's always a hit."