10 Wegmans Prepared Foods, Ranked Worst To Best

This meal looked to be one of the more fun options that Wegmans offers. Pulled pork, mac and cheese, and ... yeah, green beans ... clearly, I'm not a big fan of green beans, and I can't say that these converted me. Like the ones in the roasted turkey meal, the beans are plain and uneventful. At least you can dip them in barbecue sauce. On to what we're all here for: the pulled pork.

The meat itself might taste nice, for all I know, but it's almost drowning in the cloyingly sweet sauce. The ratio is all off, because there's far too much sauce for each serving of pork. Plus, the meat was shredded so thinly that there was no way to get around that sauce. A sweet and tangy barbecue sauce is heavenly, but this was so sweet that I had to eat some of those dreaded green beans in between bites to cleanse my palate.

The mac and cheese is nothing special, but it's certainly better than Kraft and Velveeta. Overall, the meal gets a low ranking because it's too saucy and sweet, lacking savoriness, and is in need of more spice. Some cracked black pepper alone would really help. In that sense, it has the complete opposite problem of the spaghetti and meatballs because it has a bad sauce, but good meat. The meal might be worth the price if the meat was allowed to hold its own against that barbecue sauce.