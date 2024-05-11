12 Expert Tips And Tricks For Making Delicious Manicotti

Baked pasta dishes like lasagna, stuffed shells, cheesy baked ziti, rigatoni, and even spaghetti are popular in Italy, especially on the holidays. They're just as popular in the U.S., enjoyed during Sunday dinners at home or as part of catering buffets at formal celebrations. Manicotti is a baked pasta dish that screams comfort food, with warm, moist pasta tubes stuffed with ricotta filling and drenched in tomato sauce and a browned, bubbly layer of melted cheese.

Just don't look for manicotti in Italy, because they're an Italian-American spin on cannelloni, which look very similar. The difference is that while cannelloni are made with smooth fresh pasta sheets (like the ones used to make lasagna) and then filled and rolled up, manicotti are generally made with ridged dried pasta tubes which are boiled and then filled. Otherwise, recipes for manicotti and cannelloni are pretty interchangeable, so you can find twice the filling and sauce ideas to get inspired.

Making baked pasta at home is worth the effort. If you want to up your manicotti game, these tips and tricks will help you make this dish more efficiently and, more importantly, with delicious results. I've drawn on my own experience for the tips presented here. I've cooked (and been served) baked pasta on both sides of the pond, growing up in an Italian-American family in the U.S., then living in Italy as an adult for almost a decade and a half — where I immersed myself in Italian culture and cuisine.