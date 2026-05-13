Costco Customers Swear By Dunking Their Food Court Pizza In This Bold, Flavorful Sauce
One Costco purchase has customers opening lids before they leave the store. Though Costco's cheesy pizzas have already found a fan following, some Costco members have found that the pizza can be dipped into butter chicken sauce for a quick and tasty upgrade. The combo has been appearing on social feeds as shoppers dip slices directly into opened jars of ready-made sauces.
Pizza and butter chicken recipes share spicy tomato elements and, when combined, each tasty bite delivers a mouthful of comforting flavors. "We have an Indian pizza place near me and this is one of the ones they offer. Glad it's catching on! Butter chicken pizza is SOOOO GOOD," encouraged one user in a comment on TikTok. "Pizza is just cheesy greasy naan if you think about it," added another.
The creaminess of the store-bought butter chicken sauce pairs well with crisp crusts and gooey cheese, offering fusion-style bites that strike a balance between savory richness and lively spice. You can find jars from brands like Sukhi's, KFI, or Maya Kaimal in Costco, open them, and dip your pizza directly in after purchasing.
Adding saucy spice to a slice
Made with garam masala spice and dried fenugreek, butter chicken sauce sauce can instantly add bold flavor and warmth this go-to Costco food court item. It's a Costco food court hack that can elevate a routine shopping run, turning a regular pie into a deliciously unexpected snack. Samplers have suggested trying the combo with plain cheese slices, as the pepperoni can pack on an overly salty, savory layer. Those who want to try butter chicken sauce-dipped pizza as quickly as possible should grab an extra stack of napkins before dipping their slices in store or while eating in their cars.
For those who can wait to eat until they get home, some have noted that making homemade pizza with tikka masala sauce instead of pizza sauce is an equally elite upgrade. In addition to sauces sold in jars, Costco carries prepared Indian cuisine-inspired meal kits that can lead to flavor mashups for eaters in search of tasty combinations. Even next-day pizza slices can satisfy when sauced up. "Just dipped some cold pizza in some butter chicken from yesterday. Mind blown," wrote an enthusiastic eater on Reddit.