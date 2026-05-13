Costco Customers Swear By Dunking Their Food Court Pizza In This Bold, Flavorful Sauce

One Costco purchase has customers opening lids before they leave the store. Though Costco's cheesy pizzas have already found a fan following, some Costco members have found that the pizza can be dipped into butter chicken sauce for a quick and tasty upgrade. The combo has been appearing on social feeds as shoppers dip slices directly into opened jars of ready-made sauces.

Pizza and butter chicken recipes share spicy tomato elements and, when combined, each tasty bite delivers a mouthful of comforting flavors. "We have an Indian pizza place near me and this is one of the ones they offer. Glad it's catching on! Butter chicken pizza is SOOOO GOOD," encouraged one user in a comment on TikTok. "Pizza is just cheesy greasy naan if you think about it," added another.

The creaminess of the store-bought butter chicken sauce pairs well with crisp crusts and gooey cheese, offering fusion-style bites that strike a balance between savory richness and lively spice. You can find jars from brands like Sukhi's, KFI, or Maya Kaimal in Costco, open them, and dip your pizza directly in after purchasing.