12 Costco Food Court Hacks You Should Know

For some, there's great comfort in grocery shopping: the mundane routine of it all, the satisfaction of checking everything off your list, scoring a great BOGO deal, and oftentimes some bonus treats tossed in the cart. For the grocery store-obsessed, Costco is a culinary playground. The wholesale enterprise originated in Seattle back in 1983 and provided a swinging door for folks interested in starting a retail business, as anyone can join the Costco family with an annual membership card. However, scoring incredible deals on bulk purchases is just half the appeal. The other half is the famed Costco food court, dishing out combo meals for less than two bucks.

The Costco food court is like the light at the end of the tunnel. On a busy shopping day, the dining hall is everyone's happy place. We're nostalgic for this grub because it brings us back, not just to a time when life felt a little easier but when the dollar went a whole lot farther. While Costco's various locations showcase different deals and specialty products, a unified experience prevails across all storefronts.

Namely, pizza, hot dogs, and burgers, but many of the classic dishes can be reimagined with a little ingenuity. Not to say this child-like food isn't enough to satisfy Costco shoppers, but manipulating food court items with these clever hacks is just too tempting. While I maneuvered these ten hacks at the Brooklyn location in Industry City, these techniques should be pretty universal.