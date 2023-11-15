Caesar Dressing Is Secret Ingredient In Costco's Beloved Chicken Bakes

Costco's food court might be most known for those hot dog and soda combos that cost just $1.50, or those giant slices of cheese and pepperoni pizza. But out of the select items available to order after your warehouse shopping trip, we think the beloved chicken bakes are just as delicious. If you haven't had the luxury of eating one, the chicken bake is like an oblong-shaped calzone stuffed with grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese, and its special ingredient: Caesar dressing.

It might sound like an odd pairing, but trust us, the Caesar dressing elevates the taste and texture of the chicken bakes. You can expect a creamy texture from the dressing, which compliments the crunchy crust and tender pieces of chicken breast. Caesar dressing has a mild tanginess from ingredients like anchovies that pairs well with the rich flavors of bacon and cheese in the chicken bake. According to a 2017 Reddit post from a former Costco employee, the chicken bakes are made daily with Caesar dressing brushed inside the dough and on top of the crust, so you can expect a double dose of the dressing without it being overwhelming.