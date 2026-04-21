Garam Masala: The Ultimate Guide To A Staple Indian Spice

Recipes for garam masala, one of the Indian spice blends everyone should be using, often stretch as long as a grocery list. Indeed, the beauty of this spice blend lies in the details. Garam masala requires a fine balance of flavors and aromas, and adding too much or too little of a certain spice can transform it.

The only mandatory ingredient in garam masala is personal flair. Recipes vary widely from home to home, and different regions of India lean into different spice combinations and proportions. Even if you buy a blend instead of crafting your own, you have every right to make adjustments until it meets your preferences. That said, there are several generalizations we can make about garam masala to help you better employ this superstar spice blend at home.

To get a better sense of garam masala's nuances, we turned to a handful of experts: Ethan Frisch, the co-founder and co-CEO of single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel; Barkha Cardoz, founder of Cardoz Legacy and author of "With Love & Masalas: Everyday Indian Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours"; Sana Javeri Kadri, CEO and founder of Diaspora Spice Co.; and Alyse Baca, culinary director of Spicewalla.