10 Indian Spice Blends You Should Add To Your Recipes

Looking at a person's spice cabinet, you can tell a great deal about their culinary preferences. For instance, an extensive array of chili powders and dried peppers would suggest that someone cannot get enough of spicy food. Even more so than what individual spices are included, the masalas, or spice mixes, that are present can indicate a person or family's preferred cuisines. In my spice cabinet, you'll only find one small bag of chili powder; however, much of the shelf space is taken up by masalas like panch phoron, garam masala, tandoori masala, and chaat masala. These blends insinuate that I cook recipes from across India.

Having lived in India for the past five years with my husband, a born-and-bred Indian, I have experimented with a wide range of Indian masalas. While Westernized versions of Indian recipes often simply call for "curry powder," getting more specific with one's spice blends can result in truly outstanding meals. In this article, I will introduce you to the most common masalas. If time is of the essence in your household, you will be happy to know that many of these masalas are commercially available, both online and at your local Indian grocery store. If you plan to make these masalas at home, though, make sure to have a spice grinder on standby; you will need it for most of these blends. Also keep ready a handful of glass jars in which to store the masalas so that they retain their potency. Finally, take a look at this list of chef-approved spices to stock up on for Indian cooking.

