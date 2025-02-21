10 Indian Spice Blends You Should Add To Your Recipes
Looking at a person's spice cabinet, you can tell a great deal about their culinary preferences. For instance, an extensive array of chili powders and dried peppers would suggest that someone cannot get enough of spicy food. Even more so than what individual spices are included, the masalas, or spice mixes, that are present can indicate a person or family's preferred cuisines. In my spice cabinet, you'll only find one small bag of chili powder; however, much of the shelf space is taken up by masalas like panch phoron, garam masala, tandoori masala, and chaat masala. These blends insinuate that I cook recipes from across India.
Having lived in India for the past five years with my husband, a born-and-bred Indian, I have experimented with a wide range of Indian masalas. While Westernized versions of Indian recipes often simply call for "curry powder," getting more specific with one's spice blends can result in truly outstanding meals. In this article, I will introduce you to the most common masalas. If time is of the essence in your household, you will be happy to know that many of these masalas are commercially available, both online and at your local Indian grocery store. If you plan to make these masalas at home, though, make sure to have a spice grinder on standby; you will need it for most of these blends. Also keep ready a handful of glass jars in which to store the masalas so that they retain their potency. Finally, take a look at this list of chef-approved spices to stock up on for Indian cooking.
Garam masala
Arguably the most common spice blend that you need in your cabinet when cooking Indian cuisine, garam masala is used to flavor dals, curries, meats, and vegetables. It crosses regional divides and is especially prevalent in Northern India. It can be found in dishes as distinct as dal bukhara and vegetable korma. This spice blend usually stars in savory recipes, though creative cooks sometimes use garam masala to bring a special flavor to desserts.
The foundation of garam masala usually includes ingredients like coriander and cumin seeds, star anise, nutmeg, cinnamon, green and black cardamom, Indian bay leaves, black pepper, and cloves. The exact amount of each ingredient is up to personal preference; I prefer my garam masala to be less spicy, so I use fewer black peppercorns than most recipes suggest. Though not mandatory, I also dry roast my spices before grinding them, helping improve their flavors. It is essential that the bay leaves be fully desiccated so that their sharp edges and stiff bodies do not make an unwanted appearance in an otherwise smooth gravy. This homemade garam masala is a good example of a typical recipe, complete with detailed instructions that are easy to follow. For long-term storage, combine the whole spices in a jar and only grind a few months' supply at a time; this will ensure maximum freshness and superior aromatics.
Panch phoron
Panch phoron is a staple blend in the Bengali spice cabinet. "Panch" translates to "five" and "phoron" translates to "tempering" in the Bengali language, and it is an apt name for this masala that contains five different seeds: cumin, fenugreek, nigella, fennel, and black mustard. These seeds are usually combined in equal amounts, but I have also seen recipes that halve the fenugreek to reduce bitterness. You can also bypass excessive bitterness by soaking the fenugreek seeds overnight before using them and making sure that they are not exposed to high heat for too long. If some of these spices are unfamiliar to you, don't fret: They are likely in stock at your local Indian grocery store. Nigella seeds are one such ingredient that we don't use much in the United States. Tiny and black, they impart a savory, somewhat bitter, and even slightly smoky flavor to Indian dishes. Similarly, you might not have fenugreek seeds at home. Small, hard, and beige, they are frequently used to add complexity to sauces, vegetables, and meats.
Panch phoron is a nifty blend to have on hand for seasoning potatoes, fish, and vegetables. One of my favorite dishes that call for panch phoron is a split pea soup from the state of Odisha. While I don't eat fish, maacher jhol is one of the many Indian seafood dishes you have to try at least once; complemented by mustard oil and chili powder, panch phoron brings the flavors of this dish to another level.
Tandoori masala
Tandoori masala is somewhat like garam masala, but its applications are different. As the name suggests, it is used to season ingredients that will be cooked in a tandoor, or clay oven. Indian menus often have special tandoori sections devoted to such dishes. Therein, you'll usually find kebabs made of meat, paneer, and tofu, as well as roasted vegetables like potatoes, cauliflower, and, increasingly, broccoli. These foods are best served alongside chutneys, which provide moisture to each bite and, depending on the chutney variety, can help cool the palate. Unsurprisingly, you can also transform any steak with the help of tandoori masala.
Unlike garam masala, tandoori masala is intentionally heavy on the heat and, therefore, contains more chili powder and paprika. Tandoori masala recipes may or may not call for bay leaves, and some recipes omit a few of the sweeter spices like star anise and nutmeg. Instead, you might find garlic and ginger powder in tandoori masala recipes, as well as other pungent ingredients like celery seeds, dried fenugreek, and carom seeds. However, this doesn't mean that tandoori masala is devoid of sweetness; despite its kick, this spice blend still taps into warming flavors like cinnamon and cardamom.
Chai masala
Chai masala is a highly adaptable blend that can be adjusted as per personal preferences. Its main purpose is to season Indian milk tea, though you can also use it when flavoring oatmeal, desserts, and beverages. For example, chai spiced snickerdoodles are among my favorite cookies. Chai is not typically consumed as a latte in India; instead of being frothed or steamed, hot water, milk, sugar, and an array of spices are simmered together, and tea leaves are added to the pot for the last few minutes. Regarding preparation style, there is a notable difference between masala and Irani chai that is worth exploring if you like thicker tea.
Sweet spices like cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, fennel, and star anise naturally complement a cup of tea. However, you can also add more savory spices, like black pepper (which is quite common in chai masala) and carom seeds. Carom seeds are small, brown, and taste like a slightly bitter version of thyme. An acquired taste, I recommend adding them to your chai separately until you decide whether you like them. Blend your selected spices together in a spice grinder or coffee grinder, like the Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder. While it is convenient and worthwhile to keep a jar of chai masala in your spice cabinet, don't forget that fresh ingredients can elevate your tea from great to spectacular. Fresh lemongrass and fresh ginger do wonders for a brew, to an extent that their dry counterparts cannot achieve.
Sambhar masala
In South India, sambhar reigns supreme as the lentil preparation of choice. The stew is usually made with split peas, tamarind, red chili peppers, curry leaves, tomatoes, and onions. A variety of vegetables can be added to it, including drumsticks (pods from the moringa tree, not chicken legs), eggplant, and carrots. Because it is so frequently made, it makes sense that having a jar of sambhar masala on hand can ease the everyday cooking process. This masala can, in fact, be added to other soups, dals, and stews, such as a South Indian okra sambar stew or rasam. Any of these dishes can then be served alongside dosa (fermented rice and lentil crepes), uttapam (thick dosas), idli (fermented rice and black lentil cakes), or rice.
Sambhar masala consists of spices like coriander, cumin, fenugreek, and mustard seeds; curry leaves; and asafetida. It also contains lentils like split pigeon peas, split black gram, and petite yellow lentils. Finally, red pepper adds a bit of necessary heat to the blend, contrasting nicely with sour ingredients such as tamarind and any of the fermented accompaniments like dosa and idli. Some recipes call for stone flower, a type of lichen. However, this ingredient is hard to source in the United States and sometimes even in India, so feel free to skip it. Roast all the ingredients before grinding them, beginning with the lentils and ending with the asafetida.
Chaat masala
If you like getting out of your comfort zone while cooking, just wait until you try chaat masala. It features a unique and pungent ingredient called amchur, or dry mango powder. It makes you want to pucker your lips, which is why it can be substituted with lemon juice in some recipes — though chaat masala truly deserves a permanent spot in your spice rack. The other ingredients in chaat masala typically include black peppercorns; coriander, fennel, and cumin seeds; Indian black salt (kala namak); and red chiles. Roast the seeds and black pepper before grinding with the other ingredients.
Chaat masala is usually employed as a finishing spice rather than being incorporated alongside base ingredients like garlic and onions. It often adds tang and depth to curd- (or yogurt-) based dishes. For instance, it lends a savory element to raita that pairs well with the sweeter flavor of cucumber. Chaat masala is also an irreplaceable garnish for dahi vada, where it complements a sweet tamarind chutney that is drizzled over fried lentil balls soaked in yogurt. Chaat masala can also be found on other street foods like aloo tikki, a popular style of fried potato patties. Indians use the word "chaat" to describe snacks, so it makes sense that this masala is ubiquitous in such foods. I enjoy adding the blend to sweet and sour pumpkin, where it contrasts the sweetness of jaggery. Many Indians even like to sprinkle chaat masala on top of fruits like pomegranate, mango, papaya, and banana, and some produce vendors sell fruits prepacked for that purpose.
Chole masala
In the United States, chole masala — otherwise known as chana masala — is one of the most ubiquitous vegetarian dishes that you can find at Indian restaurants. This chickpea curry is simultaneously sweet and savory, chock-full of protein, naturally vegetarian, and frequently eaten alongside rice or deep-fried breads like puri and bhature. Chole masala is a staple in North India, but it enjoys well-deserved fame in other parts of the country as well. Though it might seem redundant, the spice mix that is used to make the dish goes by the same name: chole masala.
In addition to spices you might already have — like cumin, fennel, and coriander seeds — the blend often includes specialty spices: asafoetida, Indian black salt (kala namak), pomegranate seeds powder, and dry fenugreek leaves can all easily be procured at an Indian grocery store. Thanks to the Indian black salt and pomegranate seeds powder, this masala lends a somewhat tangy and sour taste to an otherwise sweet and warming curry. Black cardamom is also present in some blends, lending an incredible smoky flavor. Try it for yourself by substituting the spices in this Instant Pot chana masala recipe for your own homemade blend.
Tikka masala
If your go-to order at Indian restaurants is chicken tikka masala, then you'll be happy to know that it is not all too difficult to make your own at home. Having a jar of tikka masala in your spice cabinet makes it easier to satisfy your cravings for this iconic dish as soon as it strikes. When you examine the mysterious origins of tikka masala, you will find that this dish, which may have originated in the United Kingdom, is similar to butter chicken. However, the tikka masala spice blend helps distinguish it into a category of its own. Not only does tikka masala tend to be spicier than butter chicken, but chopped onions also lend its gravy a chunkier texture (this makes sense, as "tikka" roughly translates to "piece" or "chunk"). Chicken not a part of your diet? Try this paneer tikka masala recipe instead.
To make your own tikka masala powder, begin by sourcing ingredients like dried fenugreek, turmeric, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. Some recipes call for garam masala, so you might want to prepare that first. You'll also want spicy elements like Indian chili powder and paprika. Indian chili powder is different from the chili powder you might use to flavor taco meat and roasted sweet potatoes; the former is made solely of chili peppers, while the latter often includes additional spices like cumin and oregano. If you prefer less heat, opt for Kashmiri red chili powder, which is slightly milder than other Indian chili powders.
Pav bhaji masala
Pav bhaji is a popular Maharashtrian dish that features a bread roll and a thick mish-mash of spiced vegetables. It can conveniently be served from roadside stalls to workers who need a quick and filling lunch or snack. I make mine with potatoes, broccoli, and peas, and I find it especially comforting during the winter. If you have kids, it is a fantastic way to get them to eat a greater variety of vegetables without them pitching a fit. This dish would be nothing, though, if it were not for the exquisite spice blend fittingly known as pav bhaji masala.
My recipe for pav bhaji masala uses coriander, fennel, and cumin seeds; black cardamom; cinnamon; dry mango powder; and just a pinch each of red pepper flakes and black peppercorns. I dry roast all these spices except the dry mango powder and then grind them together. The dry mango powder is essential to capturing the slightly tangy flavor that makes pav bhaji so addictive. While you could use green cardamom instead of black, I find that the latter provides a lovely, smoky flavor that is otherwise rare in vegetarian cuisine. If desired, you can make your blend sweeter by including spices like star anise. Make sure you lay out the napkins before serving, and use this messy veggie pav bhaji recipe for inspiration.
Biryani masala
Biryani is a fantastic dish to cook if you are hosting a large dinner party. Essentially, biryani is a layered pot containing white basmati rice, a succulent marinade of spices and caramelized onions, and either meat or vegetables. You can, therefore, serve it in one large vessel without the need to supply an additional dal or gravy. However, I always keep some raita or a cooling chutney on the side, as biryani can be quite spicy. The heat factor is why you might want to make your own biryani masala at home so that your guests are not running back to the beverages table desperately trying to cool their palates. Whether you are making a lamb, chicken, or fish biryani, a vegetable biryani, or a jackfruit biryani, you'll need plenty of spices to make this blend.
Biryani masala makes the most of both sweet and savory spices. The usual suspects like coriander, cardamom, nutmeg, fennel, and black peppercorns make an appearance, but so do less-used spices like mace. Mace comes from a nutmeg seed's aril, or coating, and it tastes earthy as well as mildly sweet. The ruby-red spice known as saffron is an essential ingredient in biryani, betraying the dish's Persian origins and lending it a floral flavor as well as a tinge of orange-to-red color. It is added near the end of the cooking process, however, and not with the other spices. When you do add it, make sure to bloom the saffron for more flavor.