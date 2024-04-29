Transform Any Steak With The Help Of Indian Spices

A great spice mix can do anything from elevating a cheap steak to bringing subtle depth to a nice one, and if you want to try something a little more unique with your cut of beef, you should look to the world of Indian spices. Steak isn't normally an essential ingredient within Indian cooking, as cows are considered sacred to Hindus, but for those of us outside the country, their incredibly flavorful spices are the perfect pairing for a fatty, juicy steak. It doesn't matter if you are tossing a quick, dry-rubbed steak on the grill or marinating overnight for something tender, Indian spices offer such a diverse array of flavor that you'll have the perfect option for any recipe.

A lot of popular Indian spices are probably already familiar to you, like turmeric, coriander, and cumin. But Indian cuisine is full of famous spice mixes like garam and chaat masala that flavor a wide variety of dishes like curries, roasted vegetables, chickpeas, and meat. What makes Indian spices so great for steak is that while these mixtures run a gamut of flavors, they can also bring a great mix of earthiness, heat, and even mild sweetness that balances out the rich flavor of a savory steak without distracting too much from the meat. They also taste great prepared with common steak cooking methods like cast iron searing or grilling, charring up just like they would on tandoori chicken.