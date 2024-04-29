20 Indian Seafood Dishes You Have To Try At Least Once

India has an expansive coastline, which means an extensive repertoire of delicious seafood dishes ready to be devoured. Virtually every little village and city all across India's shore has hidden gems of regional cuisine to offer the intrepid traveler, from the ancient fishing villages of Mumbai, the sunny beaches of Goa, coconut palm-lined paths of Tamil Nadu, and tiny delta islands of West Bengal. That's not to mention the river-dense areas of Kashmir or the backwaters of Kerala, which host a myriad of tempting dishes using freshwater fish.

However, this list won't just cover fish — we're featuring enviable plates using everything from shellfish and crustaceans to accessible options like salmon or mackerel. And don't expect just curries, as Indian cuisine expands far beyond the elaborately spiced saucy dishes we know and love. You'll find seafood features in much more: crispy fried snacks, rice dishes with the longest, fluffiest grains you've ever seen, piquant pickles, and much more.

Whether you'll use your newfound knowledge of unmissable Indian seafood dishes to cook up a storm in the comfort of your own home, seek out restaurants serving the diverse dishes, or if you're ultra-lucky and are planning a trip to India, you'll find endless inspiration below. Let's dive in ... pun intended!