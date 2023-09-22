Masala Vs. Irani Chai: What's The Difference?

If you're a fan of chai drinks, you may or may not know about the wide varieties of chai that exist around the world. You also may or may not know that "chai" translates to "tea" in Hindi, making the name "chai tea" a little redundant. The sheer popularity and rich history of chai in and outside of India means that most of us have a lot to learn about these sweet and spicy teas. There are thousands of varieties of chai out there, and none of them involve starting from concentrate like Starbucks' does.

From tulsi chai to Bombay chai, and from lebu chai to sulaimani chai, these teas have long been enjoyed all across East and South Asia and the Middle East. Each variation is representative of a different region, culture, or a combination of two. Some include milk, but others don't. Some are sweetened, and some are not. Some are made with green tea instead of black. And, some are made with two pots instead of one — at least, that's the case with Irani chai, the chai created by Persian settlers in India.

While Masala chai may be the first that people think of when they think of chai, there are a plethora of varieties that are symbolic of India's influence on other parts of the world — or vice versa. Irani chai is just one example.