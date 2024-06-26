New To Indian Cooking? These Are The Chef-Approved Spices To Stock Up On

Indian cooking is one of the most vibrant and influential cuisines in the world, beloved not just in South Asia but the world over for its rich flavors, regional diversity, and the spices it has introduced to the world. Like any cuisine of such depth and breadth, it can be extremely intimidating to people from outside the culture who are trying to learn how to cook it. Even popular Indian dishes that are more familiar to Westerners, like chana masala or vindaloo, are packed with complex spice mixtures that make it hard for newcomers to understand what each one is contributing. But you need to start somewhere, and there are plenty of spices used in Indian cooking that you can easily get in most supermarkets that will help introduce you to the delicious possibilities of the cuisine. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, celebrity chef Varun Inamdar, to ask which are the best spices for an amateur to stock up on.

Inamdar provided us with a list of 10 spices to have on hand for basic Indian recipes, and gave us some advice on what dishes they are most useful in. Almost all of these are familiar and easy-to-find yet essential ingredients for Indian cooking, and they'll ease you into the kinds of flavors familiar to South Asia. You'll also come to quickly see how much Indian ingredients have influenced cooking around the world in the process.