Garam Masala Brings A Special Flavor Your Desserts Have Been Missing

Sweet-meets-savory-spice has emerged as something of a culinary phenomenon in the States. Consider, for instance, the "golden milk latte" — a simple combination of milk and a heavily spiced turmeric concentrate that has been taking coffee shops by storm. Savory cookies made from tahini and miso paste are no longer head-turners. The message foodies are sending here is clear: Savory spices work well in sweet desserts. Now, it's time to put garam masala to the test.

Not just for tikka masala and tandoori chicken, this reddish brown spice from Northern India just might be the dimensional ingredient your desserts have been crying out for. Store-bought is fine, but you can make your own homemade garam masala by toasting cardamom, black peppercorns, cloves, star anise, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, and nutmeg, then pulverizing the mixture to combine. Ginger, bay leaf, fenugreek, and chili powder are sometimes tossed into the mix, too. Many home cooks in India have personal secret recipes for their garam masala ingredient ratios.

This one spice can make a big difference for your desserts. As you experiment, tread lightly; less is more, and this pungent spice will go a long way. Subsequently, make your garam masala spice blends in small batches, or if you're going store-bought, skip the bulk and purchase small jars at a time. This aromatic spice will lose its potency over time. As a jumping-off point, start with ¼ or ½ teaspoon per dessert and adjust to taste.