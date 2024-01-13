Garam Masala Is The Secret To A More Flavorful Burger With A Kick

There's no reason to eat boring burgers. With so many ways to elevate recipes by loading on zesty condiments and colorful toppings, a tasty burger is easy enough to craft. But, if you're looking for a more creative way to add depth, you might want to think about spicing homemade patties with garam masala. A hint of this spice mixture transforms patties into something uniquely flavorful, and it will make uninspired burgers a thing of the past.

Garam masala is essentially an aromatic mix of spices like cinnamon, clove, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and peppercorn. Despite that recipes (and corresponding degrees of heat) can vary depending on the region in which it's made, the spice is generally known for imparting warmth along with delicate notes of earth, smoke, spice, and even citrus. It's precisely this deeply nuanced profile that makes the blend such a great addition in one-dimensional burger recipes. Playing off the burgers' savory, umami qualities, garam masala gives the patties layers of richly varied complexity.

While any basic beef burger can be improved with the addition of garam masala, it works especially well with proteins in need of a flavor boost, like turkey, which tends to be quite mild (read: bland) tasting. However, that isn't to say that garam masala can't fare just as stunningly when used to craft a lamb, bean, or even potato-based patty. With so many potential pairings, the spice is up for experimentation in all sorts of burger recipes.