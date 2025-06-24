5 Expert Tips For Storing Your Spices And Keeping Them Fresh

Spices are the cornerstone of many good meals. A plate that might otherwise be a drab affair can be transformed with just a few fragrant grains of brightly colored spice — it's a bit like magic, really. But these cuisine-altering substances don't come cheap. Filling a spice rack can be a significant barrier to entry for budding cooks. And once you do have a full complement of seasonings, you want to make sure that you protect those precious aromatics however you can. Given the gravity of the matter, we asked not one but two experts to weigh in on the best spice practices for home cooks.

Our first spice expert is Ethan Frisch, co-founder and co-CEO of Burlap & Barrel, a company renowned for its single-origin spices and single-origin sugars. On top of selling some truly excellent spices — including some that can be tough to find elsewhere, like black lime, wild mesquite, and urfa chili — the company has a focus on sustainability and supporting small farms.

The second spice specialist we spoke to is Hadar Cohen Aviram, executive chef and senior manager of the culinary department for the North American branch of McCormick. McCormick is, of course, a titan in the world of spices. The Maryland-based company has been selling spices since the late 1800s and now has brands and products available to consumers in more than 150 countries and territories — including our top-ranked store-brand sauce mix. So let's see what tips these two experts have for us on how to keep your spices fresh and your dishes vibrant.