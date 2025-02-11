15 Common Ingredients That Will Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Lovely

Often deemed the heart of the home, the kitchen is somewhere that many of us love to spend time. Yet, with all that chopping, frying, and baking, it's also a place where unwanted smells can linger. Of course, cleaning sprays and dishwashing liquid are the go-to for keeping your kitchen utensils and surfaces hygienic, but there are also some lesser-known, nifty hacks that can leave your kitchen smelling wonderfully fresh. And the great news is you can try many of these using everyday ingredients you likely already have at home.

Advertisement

From fragrant herbs to zesty fruits, there are a whole host of natural ingredients that can neutralize bad odors and replace them with something considerably more pleasing. Think cinnamon sticks simmering on the stove or the calming scent of lavender wafting through the air. Whether you prefer something sweet, spicy, or invigorating, these little touches can instantly make your kitchen more inviting. So, let's take a look at 15 common ingredients that pack a punch when it comes to improving kitchen smells, discovering how best to use them, and why they're so effective.