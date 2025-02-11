15 Common Ingredients That Will Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Lovely
Often deemed the heart of the home, the kitchen is somewhere that many of us love to spend time. Yet, with all that chopping, frying, and baking, it's also a place where unwanted smells can linger. Of course, cleaning sprays and dishwashing liquid are the go-to for keeping your kitchen utensils and surfaces hygienic, but there are also some lesser-known, nifty hacks that can leave your kitchen smelling wonderfully fresh. And the great news is you can try many of these using everyday ingredients you likely already have at home.
From fragrant herbs to zesty fruits, there are a whole host of natural ingredients that can neutralize bad odors and replace them with something considerably more pleasing. Think cinnamon sticks simmering on the stove or the calming scent of lavender wafting through the air. Whether you prefer something sweet, spicy, or invigorating, these little touches can instantly make your kitchen more inviting. So, let's take a look at 15 common ingredients that pack a punch when it comes to improving kitchen smells, discovering how best to use them, and why they're so effective.
Citrus fruits
There's a reason citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, and limes are often used in cleaning products. Their bright, zesty scent cuts through unpleasant odors and leaves spaces smelling fresh and clean. They're versatile and all-natural, and there are multiple ways to use them in the kitchen.
One of the simplest ways to harness the power of citrus is by creating a simmer pot. Add a few slices of lemon, orange, or even grapefruit peels to a saucepan, fill it with water, and let it simmer on the stove for an hour or more. Feel free to throw in some extra herbs, spices, or aromatics if desired. The gentle steam will carry the vibrant aroma throughout your kitchen, masking any lingering cooking smells.
Citrus peels also make excellent garbage disposal fresheners. Toss a handful of lemon or orange peels into the disposal, along with a bowlful of ice cubes. Turn it on with cold water running, letting it run for 30 seconds or so, and enjoy the burst of fresh scent. Additionally, rubbing a halved lemon onto cutting boards, counters, or stovetops can neutralize odors while adding a touch of shine. Or, for a decorative touch, try drying orange slices in the oven at a low temperature. These are great for adding to homemade potpourri.
Lavender
Known for its calming properties, lavender is a popular addition to relaxing bath soaks and bedtime pillow sprays, but it's also a fantastic way to keep your kitchen smelling delightful. Its appealing floral aroma is great for neutralizing cooking odors and bringing a touch of zen to your home.
To infuse your kitchen with the wonderful scent of lavender, try creating a simple stovetop simmer pot. Add dried lavender buds to a pot of water along with any extras of your choice, such as slices of lemon or orange or sprigs of rosemary. Then, let it simmer gently on the stove to fill the room with its distinctive soothing fragrance.
Another great option is to make lavender sachets. Simply fill small, breathable fabric bags with dried lavender and tuck them in drawers or cabinets to keep them smelling lovely. You could even hang un-bagged bundles of lavender near sunny windows for a rustic look. Or, if you'd prefer to create a naturally-scented room spray, mix a few drops of lavender essential oil with water and a drop of vodka or witch hazel in a spray bottle. You can then mist this lightly around the kitchen as you please.
Mint
Mint is the ultimate refresher, with a crisp, cooling scent that has the power to completely lift the atmosphere of your home. These fresh sprigs aren't just great for cooking, they're also fantastic for combatting strong food odors in your kitchen.
Keep a small potted mint plant on your kitchen windowsill, and you'll have a steady supply of fresh mint leaves. These can be used in various sweet and savory recipes, as well as to keep your kitchen smelling wonderful. For a quick kitchen refresh, boil a handful of mint leaves in a pot of water to waft the fragrant steam throughout the room. Or, dry mint leaves in the oven at a low temperature, perhaps along with some other fragrant herbs or spices, to create potpourri that can be decanted into breathable bags or displayed in a bowl.
To make a simple mint-infused cleaning solution, steep fresh mint leaves or even mint tea bags in white vinegar for a few days, then strain the mixture and transfer it to a spray bottle. Use this homemade cleaner to wipe down counters and surfaces, leaving them clean and beautifully scented.
Cinnamon sticks
Warm and fragrant, cinnamon's aroma is just as comforting as its taste. This beloved spice is sure to conjure up cozy feelings, making it the perfect ingredient to freshen up your home, especially in the chillier seasons.
A stovetop simmer pot is once again an excellent option here. Whole cinnamon sticks can be popped into a pot of water and left to simmer gently for as long as you please. Just top up the water whenever it's getting a little low. For a sweet, warming medley, try pairing the cinnamon with apple slices, cardamom pods, ginger, or orange peels.
Cinnamon sticks also make a fitting addition to dried potpourri, whether that's homemade or store-bought. Combine the sticks with dried citrus slices, cloves, and star anise for an aromatic mixture that both looks and smells amazing. Or, roughly chop cinnamon sticks and add them to small cloth bags to create portable air freshener pouches that can be placed in drawers and cupboards around your kitchen.
Baking soda
Baking soda is a versatile tool for kitchen cleaning, serving as an effective dishwasher freshener, stain remover, and even an oven cleaner. Whilst it might not have a strong scent of its own, baking soda's incredible ability to neutralize odors makes it a notable ingredient for keeping bad smells at bay. Rather than masking odors with a stronger scent, baking soda's chemical properties do an excellent job of completely eliminating them.
An easy way to use baking soda is to place an open box or small bowl of it in your fridge or pantry. This will help trap and neutralize lingering smells from strong-smelling foods like cheeses, onions, garlic, or last night's leftovers. Just make sure to replace the baking soda at least once every three months for optimal effectiveness.
If your sink or garbage disposal is emitting an unpleasant smell, baking soda can also come in handy here. Pour ½ cup of the powder down the drain, followed by a cup of vinegar. Leave the fizzing duo to work their magic for about 10 minutes, then flush with hot water. Baking soda is also fantastic for cleaning and deodorizing surfaces. Sprinkle it onto cutting boards or countertops, then scrub with a damp sponge (or even a fresh lemon half). Rinse thoroughly, and any food odors should have vanished.
Coffee grounds
If you're a coffee lover, you'll be pleased to know that those leftover coffee grounds are good for more than just your morning brew. The nitrogen present in the grounds makes them a fantastic natural deodorizer, neutralizing odors with ease.
Once you've used the coffee grounds, spread them out onto a lined baking sheet and leave them to dry completely. Then, simply place them into a bowl or open jar and pop them in the fridge, in your pantry, or on the countertop. The coffee will soon get to work, eliminating any unpleasant smells and releasing a subtle hint of earthy fragrance. Remember to replace the grounds every few weeks for maximum freshness.
Coffee grounds are also excellent for eliminating odors from your hands if you've been chopping potent foods like fish, garlic, or onions. Just wet your hands, then use the coffee grounds to give them a good scrub before rinsing everything off.
Vanilla
There's something undeniably comforting about the warm, sweet scent of vanilla. While vanilla extract is a valuable tool here, whole vanilla pods also offer a versatile form of fragrance, making both fantastic ingredients for keeping your kitchen smelling heavenly.
To create a vanilla stovetop simmer pot, simply add whole pods to a saucepan filled with water. Simmer on low heat, and soon, your kitchen will be filled with an irresistible aroma. The pods pair well with a range of other ingredients, too, such as citrus and cinnamon, so don't hesitate to toss some other additions into the pot.
If vanilla extract is an easier option for you, try using this to whip up a DIY vanilla air freshener. Just combine equal parts distilled water and pure vanilla extract in a spray bottle and shake well before using it to mist the room whenever you feel the need. Another great option is to soak cotton balls in a few drops of vanilla extract, pop these in a bowl, and place them wherever you'd like them to impart that inviting vanilla aroma.
White vinegar
White vinegar is a popular choice for natural household cleaning, and for good reason. It has powerful odor-neutralizing properties, and despite having a strong scent itself, this dissipates fairly quickly after use.
A simple but highly effective way to deodorize your kitchen is pouring distilled white vinegar into a small bowl and placing this in any area that's in need of a freshen-up. You can also simmer white vinegar on the stovetop to create a potent smell-busting vapor. As it simmers, the acetic acid in the vinegar will bond with odor-causing molecules in the air, removing any lingering food smells. As it gets to work, the smell of the vinegar itself will dampen, too, so you won't simply be replacing one unpleasant smell with another.
Vinegar can also be used to clean multiple areas of your kitchen. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle to wipe down counters, stovetops, or inside your microwave. You'll find it cuts through grease while neutralizing odors, too. If the scent of plain vinegar is too sharp for your liking, try infusing it with citrus peels or essential oils to create a more classic, pleasant-smelling cleaning solution.
Rosemary
It's a favorite for enhancing your cooking, but did you know that rosemary is also a brilliant natural deodorizer? With its woodsy, invigorating scent, this herb can easily transform your kitchen into a fragrant, homely space.
Another fantastic simmer pot addition, rosemary is a convenient ingredient for enhancing the aromas of a sweet, spicy, or citrusy mix. Just throw a few sprigs into the pot of simmering water, perhaps along with some lemon slices, cinnamon sticks, or vanilla, and let everything gently bubble away. Rosemary is also perfect for adding to vinegar-based cleaning sprays. Just place fresh sprigs in a jar of white vinegar and let it steep for a week. Then, strain the infused vinegar into a spray bottle and top up with equal parts water for an all-natural, wonderfully herbaceous cleaning solution.
Rosemary sprigs look great, too, so you can absolutely use them as they are to decorate your kitchen whilst serving as handy scent boosters. Just tie a few sprigs together to form a bundle and pop them on the windowsill or countertop. You could even go all out and craft a rosemary wreath for a fragrant kitchen decoration.
Cloves
Tiny but mighty, cloves are a must-try if you love filling your kitchen with warm, spicy aromas. Their distinctive scent can help mask strong odors from cooking, all whilst creating a super cozy atmosphere.
If you're going for the classic simmer pot option, go for whole cloves rather than ground, which will release their rich fragrance beautifully as they simmer away. They're a particularly fitting choice during the festive season when you can pair them with orange peels, cranberries, and star anise for the ultimate holiday-themed scent. They'll work just as well in a dried potpourri, too.
Cloves are also perfect for making homemade air fresheners. Create a clove-studded orange (aka a pomander) by pushing whole cloves into the peel of a whole orange in a decorative pattern. These make a beautiful table centerpiece, great for decorating your home during the festive season, and they'll emit a delightful fragrance at the same time.
Basil
Whether you're adding it to a vibrant pesto, tossing it into a Caprese salad, or scattering it atop a pizza, you can always count on basil to deliver heaps of fresh, herbaceous flavor. But this herb also possesses amazing scent-boosting powers, and its aromatic qualities make it a useful addition to your kitchen cleaning routine.
A simple way to keep your kitchen smelling lovely is to maintain a small basil plant on your windowsill. The plant not only provides a supply of fresh herbs for cooking but also releases its fragrant oils into the air each time you pinch off a leaf.
Or, to make a DIY basil-scented air freshener spray, start by creating your own basil-infused oil. First, crush basil leaves in a mortar and pestle to release those fragrant natural oils, then add them to a jar. Top this up with a neutral carrier oil, such as jojoba or sweet almond, and let it steep for 24 hours. Once ready, you can strain out the leaves, retaining the oil for use in your spray. The final spray mix is a combination of distilled water, vodka, and basil-infused oil. You can also add a few drops of another essential oil if desired, such as lemon or peppermint.
Vodka
That's right, vodka isn't just for cocktails, it can also help to keep your kitchen smelling fresh. Its high alcohol content helps neutralize odors, kill bacteria, and evaporate quickly without leaving any residue behind.
While you can absolutely use straight vodka for cleaning, it also makes a versatile base for creating fragrant DIY solutions. To create a simple kitchen air freshener, fill a spray bottle with one part vodka and three parts distilled water. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils, such as lavender, citrus, or peppermint. Then, use it to lightly spritz the air or wipe down surfaces to eliminate odors and leave behind a pleasant natural scent. If your clothes are smelling less than fresh after a long stint of cooking in the kitchen, you can also use vinegar as a handy fabric deodorizer. Just pour the alcohol into a spray bottle and lightly mist it over your clothes to freshen them up between washes.
Apples
Another simmer pot favorite, apples are a sweet and simple way to deodorize your kitchen, and they pair especially well with other warm, spicy fragrances.
To prepare an easy apple-based simmer pot, cut the fruit into wedges or slices, leaving the skin on. Add these to a pot of gently simmering water, and feel free to enhance their fresh aroma with some complementary add-ins. Cinnamon sticks, cloves, or vanilla pods would all be excellent choices here. It won't be long until that comforting fruity scent is floating throughout your kitchen and beyond.
If a traditional potpourri is more your style, dried apples can absolutely work here, too. First, slice the fruits thinly into rounds and pat them with kitchen paper. Next, spread them out on a baking sheet and dry the slices in the oven at a low temperature for several hours until shriveled and crisp. A medley of dried apples, oranges, and cinnamon sticks makes for a gorgeous natural potpourri mix.
Berries
Vibrant fresh berries are a wonderful ingredient for sweetening up your kitchen's scent. Their natural fruity aroma is delightfully subtle and inviting yet strong enough to mask unwanted odors, and it couldn't be easier to incorporate them into a simmer pot. Just cook fresh or frozen berries in a pot of water on the stovetop to leave your kitchen smelling incredible. Cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, or even juniper berries will all work brilliantly here. If you're looking for some other fragrant accompaniments, try adding sprigs of fresh mint, rosemary, vanilla pods, or flower petals to the pot, too.
You can even use berries to make your own essential oils. This technique is particularly popular with juniper berries, which first need to be dried out for about a month. After this, blitz the dried berries in a food processor until they break down into a fine powder, transfer this to a jar, and top it up with a carrier oil, like jojoba or grapeseed oil. Seal the jar with a lid, shake well, and leave everything to infuse for at least a month. Once you're ready to use the oil (perhaps in a homemade air freshener spray), simply strain out and discard the juniper.
Star anise
Perhaps the most beautiful spice of them all, star anise has a warm, licorice-like scent that's sure to give your space a cozy feel. To utilize this unique star-shaped spice, try throwing it into a simmer pot, crafting some spicy potpourri, or adding it to scented sachets.
For the simmer pot option, you'll find that star anise works wonderfully alongside a variety of other ingredients, so it's easy to build a more complex scent if desired. Simmer it with cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, citrus fruits, or apples for a well-rounded, ultra-comforting fragrance. This spice is a classic addition to dried potpourri as well, making the mix look even more stunning and enhancing the scent with its distinct warmth.
To make star anise-scented sachets, crush a few pods slightly and place them in small cloth bags. You can always combine this with other spices like cinnamon or cloves, and if you need to bulk the bags out a little, add some uncooked rice, too. For an even deeper scent, sprinkle a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the mix before bagging. These sachets are great for tucking into kitchen drawers or hanging in your cooking area for a subtle, ongoing fragrance.