11 Genius Ways To Clean Your Kitchen With Baking Soda

If you're lucky enough to have a dishwasher in your kitchen, you will know how much hard work it does for you. Sometimes, it is easy to forget to clean the things that do our cleaning, so if it's been a while since you showed the dishwasher your appreciation, it's time to add it to the to-do list. A dirty dishwasher will not be as efficient, and you may start to notice plates and glasses are not as sparkling clean as they once were. Fortunately, with the help of some baking soda, cleaning the dishwasher is not a difficult job.

For a regular clean-up, you can simply sprinkle some baking soda along the bottom of your empty dishwasher and run a short, hot cycle. Baking soda is great at absorbing nasty odors, so your dishwasher will smell much fresher if you do this regularly. After the cycle has run, open the dishwasher door for a while and let the inside dry off as much as possible.

If you have any particularly dirty spots inside the machine, you can make up a paste with baking soda and a little water, then scrub it with a toothbrush. Running a baking soda cycle every so often is an economical and safe way to maintain your dishwasher and should help keep your crockery looking as good as new.