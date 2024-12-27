How To Clean Your Kitchen Sink Drain Perfectly Every Time

The key to a hygienic drain is prevention. While you might assume that the drain gets cleaned whenever dishes are washed, this isn't exactly true. Even if you dispose of excess oils, grease from your plates coagulates once it enters the pipes, where the grease quickly attracts food particles. To avoid buildup, consider flushing the drain with boiling water once a week, in addition to the monthly maintenance clean.

If your drain starts to smell in between cleans, the most likely culprit is excess food particles. This food residue begins to decompose after becoming lodged in the drain, resulting in a rank odor. While perhaps obvious, the best solution is to scrape your plates well before washing, even if you have a garbage disposal unit. Some of the worst foods to let escape down the sink are starchy items such as pasta, rice, and potatoes — which will swell as they take on more water. Coffee grounds are also a no-no. When full of liquid, they easily clump together to create blockages. While they might smell nice when fresh, the oils in coffee beans can turn rancid over time.

If you have a garbage disposal, you might want to take extra steps to ensure it smells fresh. The simplest method is to add two cups of ice, coarse salt, and some lemon slices, and allow them to grind. The ice and salt help to scrape any food residue clinging to the blades, while the lemon cuts through any excess grease, leaving a pleasant fragrance behind.

